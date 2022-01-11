Licensing fees for companies in the tourism business in Abu Dhabi will be capped at Dh1,000 per annum, it was announced on Tuesday.
This fixed-fee structure covers fees payable to several Abu Dhabi government entities, including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Chamber membership fees and the Certificate of Conformity issuance fee.
It also covers Abu Dhabi’s regulation fees, with the amount adjustable depending on the type of business applying. Overall, the changes represent an almost 90 per cent reduction in total license fee costs.
The revised structure, effective from January, will be welcome news to existing licence holders who currently pay varying fee amounts, depending on the level of business activity, and will be a significant boost given the challenges the sector has faced over the past 18 months, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said.
The license fee cap aims to benefit existing businesses in the emirate and encourage new investors to start ventures, elevating Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness as a leading destination regionally and internationally with its dynamic leisure, culture and MICE tourism sectors. The initiative comes as part of the Abu Dhabi government’s wider strategic plans to further develop the sectors in the UAE capital and cement its position as a preferred destination for travellers and for tourism investment.
Hamad Mohammed Saeed Alsudain, Licensing & Regulatory Compliance Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The new licensing fee structure is a tangible demonstration of our unwavering support of the tourism sector, and will benefit those wishing to open, continue or expand their tourism business across Abu Dhabi. Regardless of type of organisation or size, applicants can feel confident that we are partners and focused on their growth. This initiative will enhance the competitiveness of the business environment and attract increased investment, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism, cultural and entertainment destination.”