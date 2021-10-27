Dubai: In alliance with Etisalat, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) will increase access to Abu Dhabi’s investment and innovation ecosystem for the private sector “to deliver opportunities for businesses” in the emirate.
ADIO and Etisalat will introduce companies to their extensive networks and strengthen cooperation across the ecosystem. The partnership reinforces the fact that the private sector can access opportunities for growth and serves as a launchpad for growth-stage technology companies to access the MEA region. It opens a new gateway for companies from around the world to connect with relevant partners and leverage new opportunities across the emirate’s technology sector.
“Abu Dhabi has invested heavily into creating a technology sector that empowers the growth of the private sector,” said Monira Al-Kuttab, Executive Director at ADIO. “ADIO is building on this with our mission to ‘turn sand into silicon’ by partnering with innovation-driven ICT giant Etisalat to support businesses.”