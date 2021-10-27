1.2009042-3807097457
The partnership builds on individual initiatives by each entity to deliver value to companies through commercial and investment opportunities. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Dubai: In alliance with Etisalat, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) will increase access to Abu Dhabi’s investment and innovation ecosystem for the private sector “to deliver opportunities for businesses” in the emirate.

ADIO and Etisalat will introduce companies to their extensive networks and strengthen cooperation across the ecosystem. The partnership reinforces the fact that the private sector can access opportunities for growth and serves as a launchpad for growth-stage technology companies to access the MEA region. It opens a new gateway for companies from around the world to connect with relevant partners and leverage new opportunities across the emirate’s technology sector.

“Abu Dhabi has invested heavily into creating a technology sector that empowers the growth of the private sector,” said Monira Al-Kuttab, Executive Director at ADIO. “ADIO is building on this with our mission to ‘turn sand into silicon’ by partnering with innovation-driven ICT giant Etisalat to support businesses.”

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
ADIO’s Dh2 billion Innovation Programme provides incentives to businesses in high-growth areas to expand in Abu Dhabi, while Etisalat Digital’s open innovation programme, FutureNow, invites innovative technology companies to accelerate their businesses in the UAE and partner with Etisalat to bring new solutions to market.