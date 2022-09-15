Abu Dhabi: Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2021, Abu Dhabi Business Events Week (ADBEW) is returning on September 26 and 27 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, once again bringing together leading experts in the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) industry from around the MENA region.
Launched by the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event provides a platform for MICE industry leaders and practitioners to learn, innovate and collaborate via panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions.
The two-day event will cover a wide variety of industry topics and trends, including event bidding strategies, digital disruption, and sustainability.
Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of the ADCEB, said: “Business events generate immense value and opportunities for the destination and the entire tourism ecosystem. Hence, it is crucial to create platforms like Abu Dhabi Business Events Week that enable knowledge-sharing, networking and professional development among MICE professionals and leaders. The event also provides us with an opportunity to showcase Abu Dhabi’s strong MICE capabilities and world-class infrastructure, in addition to highlighting the array of inspiring, exciting and restorative experiences that visitors can explore at their own pace.”