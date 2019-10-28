Shetty says his pharmaceutical business could be listed in London in the next three years

B. R. Shetty (right) inside the Neopharma plant. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi billionaire Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, the founder of two London-listed companies, is considering selling shares in his pharmaceuticals business.

“It makes sense to take it down this path where an IPO as an option is a good thing,” said Binay Shetty, chief executive officer of BRS Ventures. Work on the potential share sale in Neopharma is at an initial stage, he said.

Shetty said the business could be listed in the next three years but that there was no decision on whether to return to London again. “We want to work on this for the next six months internally.”