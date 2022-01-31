Dubai: How many rides did you hitch on Uber last year? Did it come anywhere close to the 1,706 trips made by one in Saudi Arabia, and which made him the most frequent user of the Uber app in the Middle East in 2021? That’s enough for up to four drives for the Saudi resident – every day.
Drivers were getting busy too , shrugging off the 2020 pandemic-enforced idle time. Top drivers for the app were racking up 7,613 drives in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, while another, in Cairo, did 6,978 trips, and a driver in Dubai totalled 4,244.
“One of our key priorities in 2022 will be to support the mobility technology industry to recover and grow as we work to achieve our overarching vision of a convenient, smart, and sustainable mobility ecosystem,” the company, which owns Careem, said in a statement. “We will continue to be bold, using Uber’s technology merged with our hyperlocal approach to innovate faster.
“We are more focused than ever on making Uber the best platform for earners while also championing women empowerment across the region, through initiatives such as Wusool, Uber’s largest subsidized programme globally.”
In all, Uber drivers across MENA received 109.54 million 5-star rated trips last year - which translates into tipping - compared to 2020.
Destination hotspots
As tourism and leisure activity recovered, so did the calls for Uber rides to the most popular spots.
The popular trip destinations were the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, with 14,747 trips, The Burj Khalifa raised 319,596 trips and The Boulevard in Riyadh emerged one of the top destinations in Saudi Arabia. And “as restrictions eased, riders enjoyed the revival to their social lives, with Zamalek ranking as the No. 1 nightlife destination in Egypt with 669,222 trips.”