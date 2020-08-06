Tristar has always prided itself on being a responsible business and a Business for Purpose. Our response to Covid-19 was largely based on the health and well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate.
Firstly, we ensured that there would be no lay offs for our 2,000+ employees who are spread across 21 countries and territories, or enforce any mandatory pay cuts. We advanced the release of their monthly salaries in April and May and supported those whose families are not with them, by providing a financial allowance for overseas calls.
We provided 51 tons of food items to South Sudan’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and $100,000 to Uganda’s National Response Fund to Covid-19.
We supported the Dubai Government’s initiative – the 10 million meals campaign - by donating 10,000 meals and Dh600,000 to support Al Jalila Foundation’s Covid-19 research.
Our shipping team contracted the Sailors’ Society to set up a 24/7 dedicated confidential helpline for all officers and crew as there are certain aspects of maritime life that can contribute to stress causing reactions that can jeopardise physical health, well being and workplace morale. The services include crisis response assistance, counselling through various channels such as email, WhatsApp and other social media chat platforms, and making appointments with counsellors on behalf of the seafarers in accordance with the ports they will visit during their contract.
