Al Shimmari is, however, not new to entrepreneurship. He opened a cafe franchise in Abu Dhabi in 2013. “I have always been interested in technology and after doing some research on e-commerce in F&B, I started Foodate in 2016,” says Al Shimmari, who is also pursuing his PhD in Interdisciplinary Engineering Programme at Masdar Institute of Science and Technology. “My research focuses on both computer science and engineering systems and management,” he says.