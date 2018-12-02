“The key thing that I learned while starting my ventures was how to legally protect [myself]. When I started the restaurant, I set a budget that ended up increasing tremendously due to delays from suppliers and contractors. I needed to be on top of things and involved with every detail to make it succeed. Dubai teaches you that in order to be number one in your field, you need to act like a number one, meaning you need to lead by example, be a role model, work with your team as one of them, while inspiring and motivating your team members.”