The history of Al Adil Trading, a division of Masala King Exports, is similar to the spice traders of ancient years, who left Indian shores for the distant markets of Africa, Gulf, the US, Canada, and Europe. Established in 1984 in Bur Dubai as a small Indian grocery store, Al Adil has flourished into a large spice empire, serving the entire GCC and beyond.
Al Adil Trading has become a familiar name in every Indian household in the UAE. It is a reputed grocery store that sells more than 9,000 food items. “We produce masalas, spices, pickles, flours, pulses and other Indian food items under the Peacock brand name,” says Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Adil Trading. “We sell packed flour in each of our outlets, which also has an attached grinding mill. Catering mainly to Indian expats, our customers vary from households to five-star hotels, catering companies, Dubai Duty Free, inflight catering, hospitals, and many more.”
Popularly known as the Masala King, Dr Datar is a man with a long-term vision. Under his leadership Al Adil Group has seen a meteoric rise. Dr Datar believes in total dedication and 100 per cent commitment towards whatever he does. He always believes that dreams are the catalysts that lead to success. “Only when you dream big with your eyes open will you be able to achieve results,” he says.
He attributes his success to his wife Vandana Datar, who has always provided him with a different perspective when it comes to his business activities. He always trust her instincts, judgment and the ability to understand the changing market dynamics.