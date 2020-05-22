But there also continues to be a steady decline in non-national numbers

There is progress being made in getting more Saudi nationals employed within the private sector. Further gains will be required to ensure the government's stimulus measures and SME push meet their targets. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia recorded nearly 100,000 new entrants into the country's private sector during the second-half of 2019, with a clear increase in Saudi nationals. Data from the General Organisation for Social Insurance finds there was an 8.1 per cent increase in Saudi nationals taking up positions in non-government jobs during this period.

The number of Saudi subscribers with GOSI, representing 20 per cent of the total workers registered in the private sector, had decreased by about 914,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018 and bringing their total to 7.1 million workers.

The number of foreigners in the private sector, had declined by about 1.23 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and bringing their number to 8.96 million during the same period.

The data is based on the numbers registering for social insurance.