Workers want their bosses to help them through today’s challenging times

Employees gather at a meeting. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Employees in the UAE are looking to their CEOs to help them through today’s challenging times.

According to the 2019 Edelman UAE Trust Barometer, “my employer” has emerged as the most trusted institution in the UAE.

Seventy-nine per cent of UAE employees say “it’s critically important for my CEO to respond to challenging times”. And 66 per cent said they would look to their employer to be a trustworthy source of information about social issues and other important topics on which there is no general agreement.

“People have increased expectations from the private sector — whilst trust in employers has risen significantly, CEOs need to actively engage with their internal and external stakeholders,” said Omar Qirem, CEO, Edelman Middle East.

The rise of technology and economic challenges have led to fear of job losses due to not having the training and necessary skills (as suggested by 62 per cent of respondents), automation (61 per cent), and international trade conflicts (63 per cent).

Trust increased in 12 of 15 business sectors in the UAE with technology, automotives and education ranking as the most trusted sectors in the country.