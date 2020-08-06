1 of 70
ROUTE RESTORATION: Dubai re-opened to tourists on July 7, 2020, initially with 30 destinations. Additional routes set to reopen this August or September 2020 will eventually take Emirates’ passenger network to 70 destinations. That's over 50% of its pre-pandemic reach.
RESTRICTIONS LIFTED: The UAE Federal Government announced the lifting of restrictions on transit passengers services, from June 15. In July and August, Emirates re-opened passenger services to more cities.
MEDICAL COVER: Dubai-based Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. Emirates has stated 70 cities are now served by the airline. Following are cities to which the Dubai-based airline has announced the partial or full restoration of passenger services (list will be updated as information becomes available):
1. MANAMA, Bahrain.
2. MANCHESTER CITY, UK.
3. ZURICH, Switzerland.
4. VIENNA, Austria
5. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
6. Copenhagen, Denmark
7. Dublin, Ireland
8. New York JFK, US
9. Seoul, South Korea
10. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
11. Singapore
12. Jakarta, Indonesia
13. Taipei, Taiwan
14. Hong Kong
15. Perth, Australia
16. Brisbane, Australia
17. Karachi, Pakistan
18. Lahore, Pakistan
19. Islamabad, Pakistan
20. London Heathrow, UK
21. Frankfurt
22. Paris
23. Milan, Italy
24. Madrid, Spain.
25. Chicago, US
26. Toronto, Canada.
27. Sydney, Australia
28. Melbourne, Australia
29. Manila, Philippines
30. Kuwait City
31. Lisbon, Portugal
32. Cairo, Egypt
33. Guangzhou, China (from 8 August, 2020)
34. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
35. Clark, Philippines.
36. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
37. Nairobi, Kenya
38. Prague, Czech Republic
40. São Paulo, Brazil
41. Stockholm, Sweden
42. Seychelles
43. Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India
44. Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
45. Kochi, Kerala, India
46. Mumbai, India
47. New Delhi, India
48. Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
49. Hyderabad, Telangana, India.
50. Johannesburg, South Africa (from September 1, 2020)
51. San Francisco, California, US
53. New York (Newark), US
54. Los Angeles, California, US
55. Tehran, Iran
56. Kabul, Afghanistan
57. Dhaka, Bangladesh
58. Bangkok, Thailand (from September 1, 2020)
59. Baghdad, Iraq (from August 8, 2020)
60. Boston, Massachusetts, US
61. Amman, Jordan
62. Athens, Greece
63. Larnaca, Cyprus
64. Casablanca, Morocco
65. Rome, Italy
66. Manchester, UK
67. Oslo, Norway
68. Moscow, Russia
70. Lagos, Nigeria
