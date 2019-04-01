Canada takes part in the show for the first time

Sharjah. The 46th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show 2019 will kick off on Tuesday at the Expo Centre Sharjah, with impressive participation of more than 500 local and international exhibitors and brands representing 18 countries from around the world.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event will run from April 2 to 6.

The 30,000-square-metre exhibition will see the presence of an elite group of leading jewellery and watchmakers from Bahrain, China, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, Yemen as well as dozens of UAE companies.