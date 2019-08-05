File photo: Dubai is a favourite destination for Chinese investors and entrepreneurs as a result of its diversified economy and safe environment as well as strong bilateral relations between the UAE and China. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) issued 362 business licenses to 696 Chinese investors in the first six months of this year, it said.

Of those licenses, 58 per cent were for commercial activities, 41 per cent for professional activities, and the remaining were industrial licenses. Female Chinese investors accounted for 35 per cent of the 696 investors, and male investors were 65 per cent.

A report from the Business Registration and Licensing sector in the DED said that ready made garments topped the list of business activities by Chinese investors, followed by textiles, footwear, handbags and leather products, general trade and gifts.

As for licenses for professional activities, they included those for women’s salons, physiotherapy centres, health clubs, coffee shops, restaurants, electronic games and computer systems design.