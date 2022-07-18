As many as 21,000 companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first half of 2022, taking the total membership to over 308,000, the authority said on Monday.
The 80 per cent year-on-year surge between January and June 2022 came as the chamber expanded its role to support the business community in Dubai and attract companies in target markets in line with the new Dubai Chambers structure and 2022-2024 strategy.
A total of 2,326 ATA Carnets were issued and received by the chamber in H1-2022, a 32 per cent increase compared to the year-ago period, while the value of ATA Carnets reached Dh1.18 billion. The number of e-transactions increased 10 per cent over the same period to reach over 378,000. (An ATA Carnet is an international customs document that permits duty-free and tax-free temporary importation of goods for up to one year. The initials ‘ATA’ are an acronym of the French and English words ‘Admission Temporaire/Temporary Admission’)
“Following our record performance in the first half, we expect the positive momentum to continue and project new membership and total membership to reach 40,000 and 330,000 companies, respectively. These are ambitious yet achievable targets considering that Dubai Chambers and the three chambers operating under its structure are rolling out several major initiatives in the coming six months that are designed to support the growth of the business community in Dubai and attract global companies to the emirate,” Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, said.