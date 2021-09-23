Abu Dhabi: Twenty-one companies emerged winners in the newly created Excellence Elite Category forming part of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) in Abu Dhabi.
This category is for outstanding local and international entities that showed corporate maturity by winning prestigious awards. These entities must also show high operational indicators - technical, administrative, and financial – and which can be taken as a model locally and internationally. The awards are instituted by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
“This year’s cycle of the award was exceptional due to the pandemic and all activities were held under exceptional circumstances,” said Saeed Abdul Jalil Al-Fahim, Chairman of SKEA Higher Committee. “This led the SKEA Office to transform all its programmes digitally to be held virtually.”
The meetings of the judging panels were convened via conferencing platforms, through which the panels approved the final list of winning participants and raised their recommendations to the SKEA higher committee.
Excellence Elite Category
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) - government - service sector
Diamond Category
- Saudi Aramco-Yanbu Refinery Department - oil and gas sector
Gold Category
- Al Firas General Contracting Est. - construction sector
- Corniche Hospital - health sector
- Emirates Group Security - service sector
- Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Pertrochemical Company (SATORP) - oil and gas sector
Silver Category
- Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf) - finance sector
- Aster Pharmacy Group LLC - health sector
- Department of Public Works - Sharjah - government - service sector
- Deyaar Community Management LLC - service sector
- Fortune Engineering & Energy Services LLC - service sector - oil and gas
- National Central Cooling Company PJSC (TABREED) - service sector
- Tristar Group - Service sector
- Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA) - Government - service sector
Quality Appreciation Certificate
- AG Power LLC - construction sector
- ANCHOR ALLIED FACTORY LLC - manufacturing sector
- Cleanco Trading, Importing & Services LLC - service sector
- IBMC International DMCC - professional sector
- Injazat Services LLC - service sector
- Khidmah Sole Proprietorship LLC - service sector
- Tawjeeh Services LLC - service sector