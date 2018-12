UAE-China ties: China President Xi Jinping visited the UAE, signing multiple energy and trade deals. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed the signing. Image Credit: WAM

Privacy worry: 2018 was the year Facebook went from global social network giant to a candidate for anti-trust breakup due to both its dominance in advertising and a never-ending series of privacy issues. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Fall from grace: Arif Naqvi, founder of private equity firm Abraaj. Abraaj was once the face of private investment in the Middle East until a series of allegations regarding investors’ funds caused the company to declare bankruptcy. Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Crypto collapse: In December 2017, Bitcoin almost touched $20,000 and was one of the hottest commodities coming into 2018. Its run was short however; BitCoin crashed in January. A year later it is trading below $4,000. Image Credit: Reuters

Trade war: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires. The US-China trade war started with a tweet and quickly became one of the defining business stories of the year. Image Credit: Reuters

Smartphone war: 2018 was the year smartphones crossed the $1,500 mark, with both Apple and Samsung releasing new premium models. Image Credit: AFP & Reuters

Market meltdown: The global rally is over. After the longest market rally in history, global markets are set to end the year in bear territory. Image Credit: Reuters

Currency crisis: Currencies were hammered. The British pound, the Indian rupee, the Turkish lira and the Iranian rial also suffered major falls, mostly due to political issues. Image Credit: Reuters