Dubai: Some of the biggest names in the global automotive aftermarket gathered in Dubai for the 17th edition of Automechanika Dubai, the Middle East and Africa’s largest automotive aftermarket trade fair.

The event opened on Monday as companies in the industry look to make big inroads in the region’s spare parts market and as the auto services industry is estimated to grow by 6 per cent annually over the next six years.

“We’re confident that demand for the automotive service industry and aftermarket products will remain robust, with growth largely fuelled by demand from existing vehicles and the expected improvement of car sales moving forward,” said Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, show director of Automechanika Dubai.