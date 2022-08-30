Dubai: As many as 15 companies have been selected to participate in a scale-up programme by the DMCC, it was announced on Tuesday.
The ‘DMCC Impact Scale-Up Programme – Powered by C3’ (Companies Creating Change) will see business founders kick off their training in September, where they will receive expert support on various pillars including impact, strategy for scaling, business, governance, talent and doing business in the UAE.
The selected companies will be prepared to meet investors and potential partners from C3’s network of 4,000 senior experts, clients from blue-chip companies, as well as over 150 investment firms.
The programme is the first of its kind in the UAE, supporting the growth of impact-driven businesses that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre said.
Inaugurated at a virtual opening ceremony, the programme is operated in partnership with C3, a UAE-based social enterprise helping impact-driven entrepreneurs in the region unlock their growth potential and maximise their positive impact on the community.
Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said: “It is our fundamental belief that social and environmental impact go hand in hand with economic development and the long-term growth of global trade. As such, our partnership with C3 on the DMCC Impact Scale-Up Programme ties directly into our mandate to attract and promote trade through Dubai.”
The 15 companies have joined DMCC’s growing community of over 21,000 businesses with substantial savings on business set up costs through a bespoke 70 per cent discount on licence fees and flexi-desk space for two years, in addition to offering further discounts on licence renewal from the third to the fifth year.
Originating from global markets including Colombia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Egypt, the successful companies cover various sectors such as health tech, agri and food tech, ed tech, as well as employment and job readiness.
Medea Nocentini, Founder of C3, said: “The selected companies are a welcome addition to our network of over 200 accelerated start-ups, who have benefited from our programs, and more than 2,500 founders committed to put their business to good use.”