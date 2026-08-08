Philips Lumea review: how at-home IPL actually works

At home IPL devices have become one of the biggest beauty hardware trends because they promise longer gaps between shaving sessions without regular salon appointments. The Philips Lumea Advanced is among the best known options in the category. The verdict is straightforward: it can reduce hair growth over time for suitable users, but only if you follow the treatment schedule and keep your expectations realistic. It is designed for gradual hair reduction rather than instant or permanent removal, and consistency matters more than speed.

Key facts

What you get

The device offers five manual intensity settings along with a skin tone sensor to help users choose an appropriate light level. It also includes built in safety features, including an integrated UV filter and a contact system that helps prevent accidental flashes when the treatment window is not positioned correctly.

Unlike a razor, which cuts hair at the surface, IPL works by delivering controlled pulses of broad spectrum light. The pigment in the hair absorbs that light, which encourages the hair to enter a resting phase. Since hair grows in cycles, only some hairs respond during each treatment, which explains why repeated sessions are necessary before results become noticeable. Philips recommends using the companion Lumea app to schedule reminders and guide each session, helping users stay on track rather than guessing when the next treatment is due.

The Philips Lumea Advanced is a corded intense pulsed light, or IPL, device intended for use on the body and face. It includes separate attachments for larger body areas and more precise facial treatments, with the facial attachment using an integrated light filter. Philips also includes a storage pouch, cleaning cloth and power adapter. The lamp is rated for more than 250,000 flashes, which is designed to cover years of normal household use.

How it performs

The biggest misconception about home IPL is that it removes hair after one session. In practice, it is a gradual process. Philips states that users can achieve significant hair reduction after several treatments when following the recommended schedule, with many seeing visible reduction after the first few sessions rather than immediately after the first use.

Consistency is where the Philips Lumea Advanced makes the strongest case for itself. The treatment schedule is simple enough to fit around normal routines, and the guided app reduces the chance of forgetting maintenance sessions. According to Philips, lower legs can be treated in around eight minutes, while smaller areas such as the underarms, bikini line or upper lip take about a minute each.

The corded design means there is no battery to recharge during longer sessions, which can be useful if you plan to treat larger areas like both legs in one sitting. The trade off is reduced freedom of movement compared with cordless models, although this is unlikely to matter if treatments are done at home near a power outlet.