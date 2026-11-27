A microwave earns its counter space on particularly busy days. It heats yesterday's biryani between work calls, defrosts ingredients when dinner plans change and makes a late-night meal considerably less effort. If you have been meaning to replace yours, White Friday sale offers a good opportunity to shop for an upgrade. Our top pick is the Panasonic NN-ST34NB, a 25-litre model with 900W of cooking power and useful automatic programmes.