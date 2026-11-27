Upgrade your kitchen this White Friday with five microwaves that make mealtimes easier
A microwave earns its counter space on particularly busy days. It heats yesterday's biryani between work calls, defrosts ingredients when dinner plans change and makes a late-night meal considerably less effort. If you have been meaning to replace yours, White Friday sale offers a good opportunity to shop for an upgrade. Our top pick is the Panasonic NN-ST34NB, a 25-litre model with 900W of cooking power and useful automatic programmes.
Of course, a bigger microwave is not necessarily a better purchase. A compact model with straightforward controls might make more sense if you live alone or cook most of your meals on the hob. We've rounded up five options to suit different kitchens and cooking habits.
Best for straightforward everyday cooking
Black+Decker keeps things simple with a compact microwave that handles routine kitchen jobs without an elaborate control panel.
The specifications include five power settings, giving you room to adjust the intensity depending on what you are preparing. Lower settings come in handy when softening butter or defrosting ingredients, while full power is suitable for reheating individual meals.
Its rotary controls are particularly appealing if you prefer turning a dial to navigating a digital menu. There is also a removable glass turntable and an easy-clean interior, practical additions for anyone regularly heating soups or saucy leftovers.
At 20 litres, it makes sense for smaller households where the microwave serves mainly as a supporting appliance rather than the primary means of cooking.
Key specifications
Capacity: 20 litres
Microwave output: 700W
Power levels: Five
Timer: 35 minutes
Glass turntable: 255mm
What we like
Familiar, uncomplicated rotary controls
Compact capacity for smaller kitchens
Dedicated defrost setting
Best for: Individuals, couples and households that primarily use their microwave for reheating.
Best compact digital microwave
Toshiba is a sensible choice if you want more control over your cooking without committing additional counter space to a larger appliance.
The manufacturer lists 11 power settings, offering finer adjustments than the five-setting alternatives in this roundup. That flexibility is useful when alternating between gently warming a sauce and heating a substantial lunch.
Digital controls and automatic cooking programmes also suit households where several people use the same appliance. You can select a suitable setting without estimating every cooking time yourself.
Toshiba's EaseMax interior is designed to simplify the removal of food splashes and greasy residue. For those who regularly prepare meals in advance and reheat portions throughout the week, this is a practical consideration.
The 20-litre capacity keeps the appliance firmly in the compact category.
Key specifications
Capacity: 20 litres
Microwave output: 800W
Power levels: 11
Controls: Digital touchpad
Functions: Automatic cooking and defrosting
What we like
Fine adjustments to cooking power
Automatic cooking settings
Interior designed for easier cleaning
Best for: Apartment residents who want digital convenience in a compact microwave.
Best for regular family use
The Hisense offers extra cooking capacity and greater microwave output than the basic 20-litre models featured here.
According to the specifications, it delivers 900W of power across 10 adjustable levels. The larger cavity is useful if you frequently reheat generously portioned meals or use wider microwave-safe containers for batch cooking.
Automatic reheating and cooking functions take some of the guesswork out of everyday preparation. There is an express-start function too, which makes particular sense for quick jobs such as warming a cup of coffee before heading out.
The LED display lets you check the remaining cooking time at a glance. Hisense also includes a dedicated defrost function, making this a useful appliance for kitchens where frozen ingredients feature regularly in the weekly meal plan.
Key specifications
Capacity: 25 litres
Microwave output: 900W
Power levels: 10
Display: LED
Functions: Auto cook, auto reheat and defrost
What we like
Roomier cooking cavity
Wide selection of power settings
Express-start function for short heating cycles
Best for: Families that regularly reheat substantial portions or prepare meals using frozen ingredients.
Best no-fuss alternative
The Krome takes a traditional approach to microwave cooking, with two rotary dials and a conventional pull-handle door.
Its specifications, include 700W of microwave output and five selectable power levels. These cover the ordinary tasks most people expect of a countertop microwave, including defrosting, heating drinks and preparing individual portions.
One dial adjusts the cooking power while the other sets the duration. A bell sounds at the end of the cycle, so you can get on with preparing the rest of dinner.
The grey painted cavity houses a removable glass turntable. Both are accessible when wiping away splashes after cooking.
If you are furnishing a new apartment or buying an additional microwave for an office pantry, this is a model worth comparing against the Black+Decker during the sale.
Key specifications
Capacity: 20 litres
Microwave output: 700W
Power levels: Five
Timer: 35 minutes
Glass turntable: 255mm
What we like
Straightforward mechanical operation
Audible end-of-cooking alert
Conventional pull-handle door
Best for: First apartments, shared accommodation and office pantries.
Best overall
Panasonic gets our overall recommendation for its balance of cooking capacity, power and genuinely useful everyday functions.
The specifications list 900W of output and 10 automatic cooking programmes. For busy households, these presets provide a useful alternative to manually calculating cooking times for familiar foods.
One particularly handy feature is Quick 30, which lets you set cooking time in 30-second increments. It is the sort of function you are likely to use frequently when warming milk, reheating a small portion or giving lunch a little longer.
Automatic defrosting adds further flexibility when you have forgotten to take ingredients out of the freezer. The 25-litre cavity also makes this a more accommodating choice for larger dinner plates and food containers.
Its combination of automatic programmes and manual power settings suits households with varied cooking routines.
Key specifications
Capacity: 25 litres
Microwave output: 900W
Power levels: Five
Automatic cooking programmes: 10
Functions: Quick 30 and auto defrost
What we like
Useful 30-second cooking increments
Generous capacity for everyday meals
Automatic cooking and defrosting programmes
Best for: Households looking for a versatile microwave for frequent daily use.
Capacity: A 20-litre microwave is generally sufficient for heating individual meals and drinks. Consider a 25-litre model if you regularly use larger dinner plates or reheat family portions. Measure your widest microwave-safe dish before ordering, and check the appliance's external dimensions as well as its capacity.
Cooking power: The difference between 700W and 900W becomes particularly relevant if you frequently heat substantial portions. Higher microwave output can shorten cooking times, although the food, quantity and selected setting will influence the result.
Controls: Mechanical dials suit buyers who prefer simple operation. Digital models offer more precise timing and often include automatic cooking programmes, which are useful if your microwave handles more than occasional reheating.
When shopping online in the UAE, check that the appliance is intended for the local 220 to 240V, 50Hz electricity supply and comes with a Type G plug. Confirm local warranty coverage and leave the ventilation clearance recommended in the manufacturer's manual.
The Panasonic NN-ST34NB is our first choice for a household microwave upgrade. Its 25-litre capacity accommodates a wider range of meals, while the 900W output and Quick 30 function make it particularly appealing for regular use.
Hisense is a worthwhile alternative if you prefer finer adjustments to cooking power. The Toshiba deserves consideration when counter space is limited but digital controls and automatic programmes are important to you.
For simpler requirements, compare the Black+Decker and Krome. Both offer the familiar convenience of mechanical controls, making them sensible purchases for smaller households or kitchens where the microwave is used mainly for reheating.
During White Friday, pay attention to the final selling price and included warranty rather than the advertised discount alone. A microwave that fits your daily routine is likely to prove a more useful purchase.
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