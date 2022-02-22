You’ve bought your brand new smart television. Now what? There is the option to mount it on the wall or let it sit on a sleek piece of furniture, surrounded by your DVD collection, players and gaming equipment. A well-made TV table really brings together your living room, even giving you ample space to shelve décor that has nowhere to go. We’ve taken storage space, design and assembly into consideration before drawing up a list of the best TV tables on Amazon for you. This is also your chance to give your house a make over with the ongoing Furniture Bazaar discounts on the retail giant’s website.

Some reviewers find it difficult to put together the furniture, which is why Amazon offers professional assembly as an add-on at check out. Also, if you become a Prime member, you can get your table delivered to you as soon as tomorrow and get access to hundreds of movies and TV shows via Prime Video.

1. Best Overall: VASAGLE Retro TV Stand

Most console or TV tables today lean towards canted skinny legs – a signature mid-century modern style. Out of the ones below, we found Vasagle’s retro-inspired TV stand to be the most durable and aesthetically pleasing. Boasting rave reviews, the brown table can support a TV of up to 50 inches on strong rubber wood legs. There’s a cable hole for tucking away the wires out of sight behind a two-tier shelf space for consoles, receivers or books. The larger storage space on the right has a door that closes and opens with a soft click thanks to its magnetic closure.

2. Best for Storage Space: Artely Treviso TV Table for 60 inch TV, Rustic Brown

For the eco-conscious homemakers, Artely’s TV table is made of wood sourced from certified forests. Though it’s built for a 60-inch television, reviewers say 75-inch fits perfectly, too. While our previous pick offered plenty of underbelly space, this table sits snug on the floor with a heavier design, though it does have hidden casters for easy transport. The rustic brown furniture has eight compartments and a sliding door. You might find it difficult to build this on your own, so our tip would be to opt for professional assembly.

3. Best for Design: Home Canvas Case TV Unit

Perfect for a minimalist home, Home Canvas’ Case TV unit comes in both walnut brown and white. What stands out about this particular table is its open design and chrome tubular fixtures spouting from either side. There are no cable holes, instead the wires can easily connect through the back, but visible cables can be a deal breaker for some. As for your TV, it can hold up to 65-inch televisions.

4. Best Budget: BRV Móveis TV Stand Two Drawers, White

Another mid-century modern-inspired TV stand, BRV Móveis takes up just enough space for a small living room or bedroom. Coming in white on dark brown legs, the table has three open compartments and two drawers with neat edges. This is ideal for those who only occasionally indulge in TV hours because it can just about fit one receiver, cable box or game console, whatever your go-to preference. Again, the assembly might prove challenging according to reviewers, so get the Amazon pros to do it for you.

5. Best for up to 80-inch TVs: Walker Edison Wren Classic 6 Cubby TV Stand

Conversely, if you’re big on entertainment then your massive television needs a durable piece of furniture to complement it. We bring you Walker Edison’s rustic oak table, with six uniform open shelves and cable holes. The legs have a bit of height so you can sweep the floor underneath easily. Though the priciest on the list, it’s a timeless addition to your living room and a reliable choice for many.

