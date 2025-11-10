9 must-grab 11:11 deals — 40% off TVs, coffee machines, iPads and more, UAE 2025

Upgrade your lifestyle with these must-have discounts in 2025
The countdown is on — 11:11 is here, and it’s time to grab the deals you’ve been waiting for! From sleek 65-inch smart TVs and powerful iPads to coffee machines that bring café vibes home, these 9 must-grab steals are designed to upgrade your gadgets, home, and lifestyle — all at jaw-dropping prices. With discounts of 40 per cent and more, there’s no time to hesitate. So, if you're refreshing your tech, boosting your entertainment setup, or simply treating yourself, these deals won’t last long. Shop fast, save big, and make 2025 the year of smart purchases in the UAE!
The Hisense 65-inch QLED Smart TV E7N proves big screens don’t have to break the bank. Its Quantum Dot display delivers over a billion shades of vivid colour, and with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision, every movie, series, or gaming session pops with cinematic brilliance. The 4K AI Upscaler and Hisense’s Hi-View Engine ensure even older content looks sharp and vibrant, while Dolby Atmos sound fills the room, making you feel like you’re inside the action.
Smart features are just as impressive: the VIDAA OS gives instant access to Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and regional favourite Shahid, all enhanced by voice control and “Share to TV” functionality. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director’s vision, while fast action and gaming feel silky smooth thanks to high refresh rate support.
Measuring roughly 1451 × 836 × 75 mm, this 65-inch stunner fits perfectly on a stand or mounted on the wall. Reviewers rave about its performance-for-the-price ratio, calling it one of the best 4K QLED TVs in its segment, with crisp visuals, immersive sound, and smart features that really deliver. For anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup in 2024, the Hisense 65E7N is a serious contender.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (UAE WiFi version) nails the sweet‑spot between productivity, entertainment and stylus‑fun—without pulling a numbers‑game on your wallet. At its heart: a 10.9″ display with a smooth 90 Hz refresh, giving you buttery‑fluid swipes, video playback and game sessions. Inside you’ll find Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chip paired with memory/storage options up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage (depending on variant) so multitasking, apps, media and creative work all hum along.
Then there’s the stylus: the S Pen is included in‑box, giving you real value, whether you’re sketching, taking notes, or annotating documents. On top of that you get IP68 water/dust resistance—yes, your tablet can survive the odd splash or dusty commute. Cameras don’t disappoint either: a 13 MP rear camera and 12 MP front facing make it solid for video calls, casual photography and general all‑round versatility.
On the user‑side? Reviews are warm: reviewers call it a “really solid” mid‑range choice that delivers stylus integration and a competent display without massive compromises. In short—if you’re after a tablet that bridges work and play, offers pen‑based creativity, and fits your UAE lifestyle (commute, cafe, sofa), this Tab S10 FE is both fun and functional.
The PS5 + FC26 Limited Edition Digital Console serves up next‑gen gaming power with a football fever twist. The bundle features the PS5 Digital Edition console (no disc drive) paired with the full digital edition of EA SPORTS FC 26 — ideal for sports fans and console seekers alike. The hardware packs lightning‑fast load times thanks to its ultra‑high‑speed SSD, supports 4K visuals at up to 120 Hz on compatible displays, and delivers immersive gameplay through the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Beyond raw performance, the “Limited Edition FC26” bundle brings great value: you’re not only getting the console but a full flagship sports title included, making it a strong pick for the UAE gaming market.
If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, dive into digital sports titles, or get into the PS5 with excellent value for money — this bundle checks all the boxes.
The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 256 GB, Wi‑Fi) offers a balance of performance, portability, and versatility. Powered by Apple’s M3 chip with an 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, it handles multitasking, creative work, and everyday apps smoothly. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals and accurate colors, making it suitable for streaming, browsing, or productivity tasks.
Storage comes in at 256 GB, providing ample space for apps, media, and documents. The 12 MP front and back cameras cover video calls, photography, and 4K video recording needs, while Wi‑Fi 6E ensures fast and stable connectivity. Additional features include Touch ID for secure access, USB‑C charging, and all-day battery life.
Overall, the iPad Air 11-inch (M3) is a versatile tablet for those looking for a reliable device for work, study, or entertainment, with the performance and display quality Apple users expect.
Apple’s 2025 MacBook Air 13‑inch makes a confident statement: slim, sleek, and seriously powerful. Under its aluminium shell sits the brand-new M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, backed by a generous 24 GB of unified memory and a 512 GB SSD — more than enough muscle for multitasking, creative projects, or everyday work.
The Liquid Retina display dazzles with over a billion colors, True Tone, and 500‑nit brightness, making everything from spreadsheets to streaming look crisp and vibrant. Connectivity is modern and practical, with MagSafe 3, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack, while battery life keeps pace with the demands of a busy day.
Reviewers are calling it a standout in the ultrabook arena: lightweight enough to carry everywhere, yet powerful enough to handle demanding workloads without breaking a sweat. For anyone looking to combine portability, style, and raw computing power, the 2025 MacBook Air proves you don’t have to compromise.
Small in size but big in ambition, the Essenza Mini is for coffee lovers who want premium espresso without taking over the countertop. The Piano Black model houses a high-pressure 19‑bar pump and fast heat‑up system, so you’re ready to brew in mere seconds.
It offers two programmable one‑touch buttons: Espresso and Lungo, both flowing into your cup with automatic stop when you’re done. The removable 0.6‑litre water tank and used‑capsule bin (holds roughly 5‑6) keep things compact — the machine itself weighs about 2.3 kg and measures roughly 8.4 cm wide, 20.4 cm high and 33 cm deep.
Energy‑wise it’s smart: auto shut‑off kicks in after inactivity (around 9 minutes), and there’s an Eco mode to help you save power when you’re not brewing.
In short: if you’re after a bold espresso experience — in a minimal footprint and with premium finish — the Essenza Mini (Piano Black) delivers serious style and solid coffee performance for its size.
Big on capacity and features, this side‑by‑side from KROME delivers thoughtful cooling and smart design. With a gross capacity of 600 litres (net ~430 litres: ~261 L fridge + ~169 L freezer) it’s designed for families who shop in bulk or just hate being caught out of space.
Its advanced cooling tech includes a multi‑air‑flow system that ensures even temperature across all corners and a no‑frost design that spares you the hassle of manual defrosting.
Convenience features roll in strong: a built‑in water dispenser, electronic touch temperature controls, a door‑open alarm (handy if someone leaves it ajar), and a sleek Inox finish with recessed handles for a minimalist modern look.
In short: if you’re upgrading your kitchen and want serious storage, a modern aesthetic, and smart cooling tech without going into premium‑brand pricing territory, this model makes a compelling case.
When you’re after café‑quality brews at a button’s press, the De’Longhi Magnifica Plus delivers like a barista on standby. With 18 one‑touch recipes ranging from espresso and flat white to iced Americano, this bean‑to‑cup machine keeps your menu choices wide and your mornings smoother.
Under the hood you’ll find a built‑in conical burr grinder (13 grind settings) that fresh‑grinds beans for each shot, ensuring richer aroma and flavour. Milk lovers aren’t left behind: the LatteCrema™ Hot system automatically froths milk (or alternatives) with three texture settings—light foam, creamy, or dense—for cappuccinos, lattes and more.
The machine’s intuitive 3.5″ full‑touch colour display lets you customise drink strength, volume and save preferences across up to four user profiles. And yes—clean‑up gets easier too, thanks to removable brewing groups and dishwasher‑safe parts.
Of course, it’s not perfect. Owners on forums flag that milk‑based drinks may need some habit adjustments and there’s occasional setup hiccups. But overall it earns high marks for convenience, versatility and value, especially compared with capsule‑based machines.
For anyone who takes coffee seriously (but doesn’t want the full café rig), the Magnifica Plus hits a sweet spot in the kitchen lineup.
The Midea 8 KG Front Load Washing Machine MF110W80B/T‑GCC brings serious value to your laundry routine — smart, efficient, and built for modern living in the UAE. With an 8 kg wash capacity and a high‑spin 1,400 RPM cycle, it’s more than capable of handling the loads of a busy household.
At its core is a BLDC inverter motor — quieter, more energy‑efficient, and tougher than a standard motor — which translates into lower utility bills and a more peaceful laundry room. The machine offers 15 different wash programmes plus smart features like a “Lunar Dial” user interface and integrated LED display, making it easy to select the right cycle for delicates, heavy garments, or quick washes.
Other standout touches: the “Water Cube Drum” design boosts water flow and enhances cleaning efficiency, and the machine includes a hygiene‑focused function with up to 90°C cleaning to tackle deep stains and sanitise fabrics.On dimensions, it fits neatly into standard laundry spaces (approx. 48 × 60 × 85 cm) and weighs around 60 kg — so it nails the “big‑machine performance without giant footprint” balance.
In short: if you’re looking for a front‑load washer in the UAE that mixes solid capacity, smart motor tech, and thoughtful design — without hitting premium‑appliance pricing — the Midea MF110W80B is a very strong contender.
