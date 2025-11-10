9 must-grab 11:11 deals — 40% off TVs, coffee machines, iPads and more, UAE 2025

The countdown is on — 11:11 is here, and it’s time to grab the deals you’ve been waiting for! From sleek 65-inch smart TVs and powerful iPads to coffee machines that bring café vibes home, these 9 must-grab steals are designed to upgrade your gadgets, home, and lifestyle — all at jaw-dropping prices. With discounts of 40 per cent and more, there’s no time to hesitate. So, if you're refreshing your tech, boosting your entertainment setup, or simply treating yourself, these deals won’t last long. Shop fast, save big, and make 2025 the year of smart purchases in the UAE!