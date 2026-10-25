These 4 best-selling men's fragrances are turning heads in the UAE in 2026

From fresh daytime scents to bold evening picks, these four fragrances make an impression
What makes a men’s fragrance stand out from the crowd? From fresh, fruity openings to warm vanilla and rich woody bases, Rasasi Hawas, Afnan 9PM, French Avenue Liquid Brun and Afnan Supremacy Collector’s Edition are turning heads on Amazon.ae’s best-seller list. Each promises a distinctive scent experience, but which one truly deserves a place in your collection?
Rasasi Hawas for Him is our top pick for everyday versatility, combining bright citrus and fruit with an aromatic, musky finish that makes sense for the UAE's warm weather. The other three offer richer evening profiles or a more layered fruity-woody character. Here is how their notes, intended occasions and likely wearing experience compare, so you can choose according to your preferences rather than sales rankings alone.
Fresh, fruity and lightly spicy, Rasasi Hawas is our recommendation for men who want one fragrance that works across daytime outings, casual evenings and warm-weather occasions.
According to Rasasi's official fragrance pyramid, the opening combines apple, bergamot, lemon and cinnamon. Orange blossom, cardamom and plum form the heart, while patchouli, grey amber, driftwood and musk provide the base.
The combination gives Hawas a lively character without relying entirely on citrus. The fruit notes add sweetness, while the woody and musky elements provide depth as the fragrance develops.
For UAE residents, this balance makes it an appealing everyday option. It suits daytime social plans and outdoor evenings, although applying a lighter amount in enclosed offices is sensible.
Longevity will vary with skin chemistry, temperature and application. Its eau de parfum concentration should not be taken as a guarantee of a particular number of hours.
Key specifications
Concentration: Eau de parfum
Size: 100ml
Scent character: Fruity, fresh, spicy and musky
Notable notes: Apple, cinnamon, plum and grey amber
What we like
Fresh opening suited to warmer weather
Fruit and spice create a recognisable character
Flexible enough for daytime and evening wear
Best for: Men seeking a versatile signature scent for the UAE's climate.
If your preferred fragrance is sweet, warm and noticeable, Afnan 9PM makes a compelling choice for dinners, celebrations and nights out.
Afnan's official note pyramid lists bergamot, lavandin, cinnamon and apple at the top. Muguet and orange blossom appear in the heart, followed by patchouli, amber, vanilla and tonka bean in the base.
The apple and cinnamon combination gives 9PM its distinctive sweet-spicy direction. As the lighter opening fades, vanilla and tonka bean become central to its warmer character.
This makes 9PM particularly appealing for air-conditioned evening venues and cooler months in the UAE. It is better suited to someone who enjoys a pronounced sweet fragrance than someone looking for a restrained, citrus-led office scent.
The richer base suggests a fragrance designed to remain noticeable beyond its initial fruity opening, but the actual duration depends on the wearer and conditions.
Key specifications
Concentration: Eau de parfum
Size: 100ml
Scent character: Sweet, warm and spicy
Notable notes: Apple, cinnamon, vanilla and tonka bean
What we like
Distinctive sweet-spicy fragrance profile
Warm vanilla base suited to evening occasions
Clear contrast to fresher daytime fragrances
Best for: Evening gatherings, dinner dates and men who enjoy sweet fragrances.
French Avenue Liquid Brun is the richest gourmand-style option in this selection, making it particularly interesting for men who enjoy vanilla, spice and creamy sweetness.
The manufacturer identifies cinnamon, bergamot, cardamom and orange blossom as its opening notes. Bourbon vanilla and elemi form the heart, while musk, praline, ambroxan and guaiac wood complete the base.
Cardamom and cinnamon provide an aromatic, spicy introduction before the vanilla and praline give the fragrance its sweeter identity. The woody notes add structure beneath that warmth.
This long-lasting men’s fragrance is designed to remain noticeable for up to 12 hours.
Liquid Brun is especially suited to cooler evenings, formal dinners and indoor celebrations. In the UAE's peak summer heat, a restrained application may be preferable, particularly if you are spending time in crowded spaces.
Key specifications
Concentration: Eau de parfum
Size: 100ml
Scent family: Amber vanilla
Notable notes: Cardamom, bourbon vanilla, praline and guaiac wood
What we like
Rich vanilla and praline character
Spicy opening gives the sweetness more depth
Distinctive option for cooler-weather occasions
Best for: Men who prefer warm, dessert-like fragrances for evenings and special events.
Afnan Supremacy Collector's Edition offers the most pronounced fruity-woody contrast of the four, making it a strong alternative for men who prefer their fresh fragrances with an earthy finish.
Its official opening notes are pineapple, bergamot, apple and white florals. Orange blossom, birch and amber develop in the heart, with oak moss, musk and ambergris forming the base.
Pineapple gives the opening a tropical sweetness, while birch and oak moss introduce a woodier direction as the fragrance develops.
Fragrance community Parfumo describes its longevity and projection as above average, based on user evaluations rather than controlled testing. Individual experiences will differ.
The fruity opening makes Supremacy Collector's Edition relevant for daytime use, while its deeper base suits dinners and dressier occasions. It is particularly appealing if you want something less vanilla-focused than Afnan 9PM or Liquid Brun.
Key specifications
Concentration: Eau de parfum
Size: 100ml
Scent character: Fruity, woody and musky
Notable notes: Pineapple, birch, oak moss and ambergris
What we like
Bright pineapple and citrus opening
Woody base adds depth and contrast
Suitable for smart-casual and formal occasions
Best for: Men who enjoy fruity fragrances with a more structured woody finish.
Start with the scent profile rather than the popularity ranking. A best-selling fragrance may appeal to many shoppers without matching your preferences. If you like fresh, fruity compositions, Rasasi Hawas is a sensible starting point. For sweetness, Afnan 9PM and Liquid Brun take different approaches, while Supremacy Collector's Edition offers a fruitier woody alternative.
Consider where you plan to wear the fragrance. In the UAE's warm climate, fresh citrus and aromatic notes can feel more appropriate for daytime use. Rich vanilla, amber and praline compositions often suit evenings and air-conditioned venues.
Longevity is another important consideration, but fragrance concentration alone cannot establish performance. Skin chemistry, application and environmental conditions all affect how long a scent remains detectable.
Finally, check the exact product version, concentration and bottle size before purchasing. Choose a seller with clear product information and review the return conditions. Store scents away from direct sunlight and excessive heat, particularly during the UAE summer.
Rasasi Hawas for Him is our overall recommendation for UAE shoppers looking for a versatile everyday fragrance. Its combination of fruit, citrus, spice and musk makes it an approachable option across different occasions, especially when warm-weather suitability matters.
Afnan 9PM is the better fit for those who enjoy prominent sweetness and warm vanilla during evening outings. French Avenue Liquid Brun takes that richer direction further with cardamom, bourbon vanilla and praline, making it particularly appealing for cooler evenings and indoor celebrations.
Afnan Supremacy Collector's Edition deserves consideration if you want a fruity opening that develops into a more woody, mossy fragrance. It offers an alternative to the sweeter evening-focused options.
All four have distinct personalities. Their appearance on Amazon.ae's best-seller listings makes them worth investigating, but your preferred notes, typical occasions and comfort with fragrance intensity should determine the final choice.
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