These 4 best-selling men's fragrances are turning heads in the UAE in 2026

What makes a men’s fragrance stand out from the crowd? From fresh, fruity openings to warm vanilla and rich woody bases, Rasasi Hawas, Afnan 9PM, French Avenue Liquid Brun and Afnan Supremacy Collector’s Edition are turning heads on Amazon.ae’s best-seller list. Each promises a distinctive scent experience, but which one truly deserves a place in your collection?

Rasasi Hawas for Him is our top pick for everyday versatility, combining bright citrus and fruit with an aromatic, musky finish that makes sense for the UAE's warm weather. The other three offer richer evening profiles or a more layered fruity-woody character. Here is how their notes, intended occasions and likely wearing experience compare, so you can choose according to your preferences rather than sales rankings alone.