These 4 best-selling women's perfumes are getting attention in the UAE, here's why

Sweet, floral or woody? Find out which of these popular fragrances suits you best
Finding a perfume that suits your taste can be difficult when so many fragrances promise a memorable scent. Amazon.ae's best-sellers list offers a useful starting point, particularly if you want to explore established international names alongside popular Arabian perfume houses. Four fragrances worth considering are Lattafa Yara, Calvin Klein Eternity Moment, Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud and Afnan 9PM Rebel. Each takes a different approach to fragrance, from fresh florals to sweet spices and oud.
Our best overall pick is Lattafa Yara, a warm, spicy unisex fragrance with cinnamon, dates, praline and vanilla. Its distinctive character makes it especially appealing for evenings and special occasions. For lighter everyday wear, Calvin Klein Eternity Moment offers a different experience.
Verdict: Best for women who enjoy sweet, creamy fragrances with tropical fruit notes and a soft vanilla finish.
Lattafa Yara brings a playful, feminine character to the selection with its blend of delicate florals, tropical sweetness and warm vanilla. Launched in 2020, this amber vanilla fragrance opens with tangerine, heliotrope and orchid, creating a fresh, slightly powdery introduction. According to Lattafa, the heart combines tropical fruits with gourmand notes before settling into a smooth base of vanilla, sandalwood and musk.
What makes Yara appealing is its creamy sweetness, which gives it a softer personality than richer, spice-led fragrances such as Lattafa Khamrah. Its fruity floral character makes it particularly suitable for everyday outings, casual lunches and relaxed evening gatherings in the UAE.
Longevity feedback varies. Fragrance community reviews on Parfumo describe a sweet, creamy scent with moderate staying power, making Yara worth considering if you prefer a fragrance that feels noticeable without being overly intense.
Key specifications
Fragrance family: Amber vanilla, fruity gourmand
Top notes: Tangerine, heliotrope, orchid
Heart notes: Tropical fruits, gourmand accord
Base notes: Vanilla, sandalwood, musk
Concentration: Eau de parfum, 100ml
What we like
Creamy vanilla and tropical fruit combination
Soft floral character suitable for everyday wear
Versatile scent for daytime and casual evenings
Best for: Women looking for a sweet, feminine everyday perfume with a creamy vanilla finish.
Verdict: Best for everyday wear, particularly if you prefer soft fruity florals over heavier oriental fragrances.
Calvin Klein Eternity Moment takes a lighter approach, combining juicy fruit notes with delicate flowers and soft musk. The brand describes an opening of lychee and pomegranate blossom, followed by floral and woody elements that give the fragrance a romantic character.
The wider published note profile also includes guava, raspberry, peony, jasmine and sandalwood. These elements create a fragrance direction that feels fresh, feminine and approachable rather than intensely sweet or spicy.
For UAE shoppers looking for something suitable for office hours, daytime outings or casual lunches, Eternity Moment is a sensible option. Its floral-fruity character also makes it worth considering as a gift for someone who enjoys traditional feminine perfumes.
The eau de parfum concentration provides a fragrance base designed for regular wear, but actual longevity depends on skin, application and environment. It is better chosen for its scent profile than any promised number of hours.
Key specifications
Fragrance family: Fruity floral
Top notes: Lychee, pomegranate blossom
Floral notes: Peony, jasmine, passionflower
Base notes: Musk, rosewood, sandalwood
Concentration: Eau de parfum
What we like
Fresh fruit and floral combination
Soft musky finish
Versatile character for daytime occasions
Best for: Women who enjoy light, romantic fragrances for work, everyday outings and daytime gatherings.
Verdict: Best for oud enthusiasts who appreciate a rich oriental fragrance with sweet, floral accents.
Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud draws on the region's appreciation for oud while adding a gourmand dimension. The fragrance opens with saffron and oud, develops through rose and praline, then settles into an oud and vanilla base, according to Swiss Arabian's official fragrance description.
The result is a scent profile built around woody richness and sweetness. Rose introduces a floral element, while praline and vanilla soften the composition without taking away its oud-focused identity.
Swiss Arabian recommends Shaghaf Oud for cooler seasons. In the UAE, its rich composition makes it an appealing choice for evening gatherings, formal celebrations and occasions where a more pronounced fragrance feels appropriate.
Customer reviews include positive reports about longevity and scent intensity. These experiences are subjective, so buyers should not interpret them as a fixed wear-time guarantee.
Key specifications
Fragrance family: Oud, gourmand
Top notes: Saffron, oud
Heart notes: Rose, praline, oud
Base notes: Oud, vanilla
Concentration: Eau de parfum, 75ml
What we like
Traditional oud character with gourmand sweetness
Distinctive saffron and rose combination
Unisex composition suitable for formal occasions
Best for: Oud lovers seeking a rich fragrance for evenings, weddings and festive gatherings.
Verdict: Best for shoppers who want a modern fruity fragrance with a warmer woody finish.
Afnan 9PM Rebel combines a bright fruit opening with woods and sweeter base notes. According to Afnan, mandarin, pineapple and Granny Smith apple introduce the fragrance, followed by cedarwood, oakmoss and vanilla. Caramel, dry woods, ambergris and musk complete the composition.
The contrast between juicy fruit and warm woods gives 9PM Rebel a different personality from the other perfumes in this selection. Its opening suggests freshness, while the caramel and musk provide a richer character as the fragrance develops.
Afnan positions the perfume as a unisex scent suitable for day and night. It is particularly appealing for casual evenings, social gatherings and weekend outings.
Its eau de parfum formulation and substantial base-note structure make it worth considering for buyers interested in lasting fragrance.
Key specifications
Fragrance family: Amber, fruity, woody
Top notes: Mandarin, pineapple, green apple
Heart notes: Cedarwood, oakmoss, vanilla
Base notes: Caramel, dry woods, ambergris, musk
Concentration: Eau de parfum, 100ml
What we like
Bright pineapple and apple opening
Warm caramel and woody finish
Modern unisex fragrance character
Best for: Buyers who enjoy fruity fragrances with enough warmth for evening wear.
Start with the fragrance family. Fruity floral perfumes, such as Calvin Klein Eternity Moment, are generally easier to incorporate into daytime routines. Sweet, spicy compositions like Lattafa Khamrah suit those who prefer warmth and richness. Oud-focused fragrances such as Shaghaf Oud offer a more traditional oriental direction.
Understand concentration and longevity. All four selections are eau de parfums, but that label alone cannot tell you exactly how long a scent will last. Fragrance composition, skin chemistry, application and surrounding conditions influence the experience.
Consider the UAE climate. During hotter months, lighter application may be more comfortable, particularly with rich sweet or oud-based perfumes. A fragrance suited to an evening event may feel more noticeable during an outdoor afternoon.
Store perfume in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and excessive heat. Afnan specifically recommends these conditions for maintaining its fragrances.
Lattafa Yara Eau de Parfum is our best overall pick among these popular fragrances. Its blend of tropical fruits, delicate florals and creamy vanilla gives it a sweet, feminine character that works particularly well for everyday wear. For UAE shoppers who enjoy soft, gourmand fragrances, Yara is an appealing choice for casual outings, daytime gatherings and relaxed evenings.
Calvin Klein Eternity Moment is a good alternative for those who prefer a fresher fruity floral fragrance with a gentle musky finish. Its understated character makes it suitable for workdays and daytime occasions.
Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud is better suited to fragrance enthusiasts who appreciate rich oriental compositions, combining oud, saffron, rose and vanilla for a more pronounced evening scent.
Afnan 9PM Rebel offers a modern alternative, blending pineapple, green apple and warm woody notes with caramel. It is particularly appealing for those who enjoy fruity fragrances with a richer finish.
Ultimately, Lattafa Yara takes our top spot for its approachable sweetness and versatility, making it a strong starting point for anyone searching for a new everyday signature scent.
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