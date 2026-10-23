These 4 best-selling women's perfumes are getting attention in the UAE, here's why

Our best overall pick is Lattafa Yara, a warm, spicy unisex fragrance with cinnamon, dates, praline and vanilla. Its distinctive character makes it especially appealing for evenings and special occasions. For lighter everyday wear, Calvin Klein Eternity Moment offers a different experience.

Finding a perfume that suits your taste can be difficult when so many fragrances promise a memorable scent. Amazon.ae's best-sellers list offers a useful starting point, particularly if you want to explore established international names alongside popular Arabian perfume houses. Four fragrances worth considering are Lattafa Yara, Calvin Klein Eternity Moment, Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud and Afnan 9PM Rebel. Each takes a different approach to fragrance, from fresh florals to sweet spices and oud.

1. Lattafa Yara Eau de Parfum for Women, 100ml

Best for: Women looking for a sweet, feminine everyday perfume with a creamy vanilla finish.

What we like

Longevity feedback varies. Fragrance community reviews on Parfumo describe a sweet, creamy scent with moderate staying power, making Yara worth considering if you prefer a fragrance that feels noticeable without being overly intense.

What makes Yara appealing is its creamy sweetness, which gives it a softer personality than richer, spice-led fragrances such as Lattafa Khamrah. Its fruity floral character makes it particularly suitable for everyday outings, casual lunches and relaxed evening gatherings in the UAE.

Lattafa Yara brings a playful, feminine character to the selection with its blend of delicate florals, tropical sweetness and warm vanilla. Launched in 2020, this amber vanilla fragrance opens with tangerine, heliotrope and orchid, creating a fresh, slightly powdery introduction. According to Lattafa, the heart combines tropical fruits with gourmand notes before settling into a smooth base of vanilla, sandalwood and musk.

Verdict: Best for women who enjoy sweet, creamy fragrances with tropical fruit notes and a soft vanilla finish.

2. Calvin Klein Eternity Moment Eau de Parfum for Women

Verdict: Best for everyday wear, particularly if you prefer soft fruity florals over heavier oriental fragrances.

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment takes a lighter approach, combining juicy fruit notes with delicate flowers and soft musk. The brand describes an opening of lychee and pomegranate blossom, followed by floral and woody elements that give the fragrance a romantic character.

The wider published note profile also includes guava, raspberry, peony, jasmine and sandalwood. These elements create a fragrance direction that feels fresh, feminine and approachable rather than intensely sweet or spicy.

For UAE shoppers looking for something suitable for office hours, daytime outings or casual lunches, Eternity Moment is a sensible option. Its floral-fruity character also makes it worth considering as a gift for someone who enjoys traditional feminine perfumes.

The eau de parfum concentration provides a fragrance base designed for regular wear, but actual longevity depends on skin, application and environment. It is better chosen for its scent profile than any promised number of hours.

Key specifications

Fragrance family: Fruity floral

Top notes: Lychee, pomegranate blossom

Floral notes: Peony, jasmine, passionflower

Base notes: Musk, rosewood, sandalwood

Concentration: Eau de parfum

What we like

Fresh fruit and floral combination

Soft musky finish

Versatile character for daytime occasions