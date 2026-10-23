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These 4 best-selling women's perfumes are getting attention in the UAE, here's why

Sweet, floral or woody? Find out which of these popular fragrances suits you best

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From delicate florals to rich oriental scents, discover why these best-selling women's perfumes are catching attention across the UAE.
From delicate florals to rich oriental scents, discover why these best-selling women's perfumes are catching attention across the UAE.

Finding a perfume that suits your taste can be difficult when so many fragrances promise a memorable scent. Amazon.ae's best-sellers list offers a useful starting point, particularly if you want to explore established international names alongside popular Arabian perfume houses. Four fragrances worth considering are Lattafa Yara, Calvin Klein Eternity Moment, Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud and Afnan 9PM Rebel. Each takes a different approach to fragrance, from fresh florals to sweet spices and oud.

Our best overall pick is Lattafa Yara, a warm, spicy unisex fragrance with cinnamon, dates, praline and vanilla. Its distinctive character makes it especially appealing for evenings and special occasions. For lighter everyday wear, Calvin Klein Eternity Moment offers a different experience.

1. Lattafa Yara Eau de Parfum for Women, 100ml

Verdict: Best for women who enjoy sweet, creamy fragrances with tropical fruit notes and a soft vanilla finish.

Lattafa Yara brings a playful, feminine character to the selection with its blend of delicate florals, tropical sweetness and warm vanilla. Launched in 2020, this amber vanilla fragrance opens with tangerine, heliotrope and orchid, creating a fresh, slightly powdery introduction. According to Lattafa, the heart combines tropical fruits with gourmand notes before settling into a smooth base of vanilla, sandalwood and musk.

What makes Yara appealing is its creamy sweetness, which gives it a softer personality than richer, spice-led fragrances such as Lattafa Khamrah. Its fruity floral character makes it particularly suitable for everyday outings, casual lunches and relaxed evening gatherings in the UAE.

Longevity feedback varies. Fragrance community reviews on Parfumo describe a sweet, creamy scent with moderate staying power, making Yara worth considering if you prefer a fragrance that feels noticeable without being overly intense.

Key specifications

  • Fragrance family: Amber vanilla, fruity gourmand

  • Top notes: Tangerine, heliotrope, orchid

  • Heart notes: Tropical fruits, gourmand accord

  • Base notes: Vanilla, sandalwood, musk

  • Concentration: Eau de parfum, 100ml

What we like

  • Creamy vanilla and tropical fruit combination

  • Soft floral character suitable for everyday wear

  • Versatile scent for daytime and casual evenings

Best for: Women looking for a sweet, feminine everyday perfume with a creamy vanilla finish.

2. Calvin Klein Eternity Moment Eau de Parfum for Women

Verdict: Best for everyday wear, particularly if you prefer soft fruity florals over heavier oriental fragrances.

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment takes a lighter approach, combining juicy fruit notes with delicate flowers and soft musk. The brand describes an opening of lychee and pomegranate blossom, followed by floral and woody elements that give the fragrance a romantic character.

The wider published note profile also includes guava, raspberry, peony, jasmine and sandalwood. These elements create a fragrance direction that feels fresh, feminine and approachable rather than intensely sweet or spicy.

For UAE shoppers looking for something suitable for office hours, daytime outings or casual lunches, Eternity Moment is a sensible option. Its floral-fruity character also makes it worth considering as a gift for someone who enjoys traditional feminine perfumes.

The eau de parfum concentration provides a fragrance base designed for regular wear, but actual longevity depends on skin, application and environment. It is better chosen for its scent profile than any promised number of hours.

Key specifications

  • Fragrance family: Fruity floral

  • Top notes: Lychee, pomegranate blossom

  • Floral notes: Peony, jasmine, passionflower

  • Base notes: Musk, rosewood, sandalwood

  • Concentration: Eau de parfum

What we like

  • Fresh fruit and floral combination

  • Soft musky finish

  • Versatile character for daytime occasions

Best for: Women who enjoy light, romantic fragrances for work, everyday outings and daytime gatherings.

3. Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud Eau de Parfum, 75ml

Verdict: Best for oud enthusiasts who appreciate a rich oriental fragrance with sweet, floral accents.

Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud draws on the region's appreciation for oud while adding a gourmand dimension. The fragrance opens with saffron and oud, develops through rose and praline, then settles into an oud and vanilla base, according to Swiss Arabian's official fragrance description.

The result is a scent profile built around woody richness and sweetness. Rose introduces a floral element, while praline and vanilla soften the composition without taking away its oud-focused identity.

Swiss Arabian recommends Shaghaf Oud for cooler seasons. In the UAE, its rich composition makes it an appealing choice for evening gatherings, formal celebrations and occasions where a more pronounced fragrance feels appropriate.

Customer reviews include positive reports about longevity and scent intensity. These experiences are subjective, so buyers should not interpret them as a fixed wear-time guarantee.

Key specifications

  • Fragrance family: Oud, gourmand

  • Top notes: Saffron, oud

  • Heart notes: Rose, praline, oud

  • Base notes: Oud, vanilla

  • Concentration: Eau de parfum, 75ml

What we like

  • Traditional oud character with gourmand sweetness

  • Distinctive saffron and rose combination

  • Unisex composition suitable for formal occasions

Best for: Oud lovers seeking a rich fragrance for evenings, weddings and festive gatherings.

4. Afnan 9PM Rebel Eau de Parfum, 100ml

Verdict: Best for shoppers who want a modern fruity fragrance with a warmer woody finish.

Afnan 9PM Rebel combines a bright fruit opening with woods and sweeter base notes. According to Afnan, mandarin, pineapple and Granny Smith apple introduce the fragrance, followed by cedarwood, oakmoss and vanilla. Caramel, dry woods, ambergris and musk complete the composition.

The contrast between juicy fruit and warm woods gives 9PM Rebel a different personality from the other perfumes in this selection. Its opening suggests freshness, while the caramel and musk provide a richer character as the fragrance develops.

Afnan positions the perfume as a unisex scent suitable for day and night. It is particularly appealing for casual evenings, social gatherings and weekend outings.

Its eau de parfum formulation and substantial base-note structure make it worth considering for buyers interested in lasting fragrance.

Key specifications

  • Fragrance family: Amber, fruity, woody

  • Top notes: Mandarin, pineapple, green apple

  • Heart notes: Cedarwood, oakmoss, vanilla

  • Base notes: Caramel, dry woods, ambergris, musk

  • Concentration: Eau de parfum, 100ml

What we like

  • Bright pineapple and apple opening

  • Warm caramel and woody finish

  • Modern unisex fragrance character

Best for: Buyers who enjoy fruity fragrances with enough warmth for evening wear.

What to look for when buying perfume in the UAE

Start with the fragrance family. Fruity floral perfumes, such as Calvin Klein Eternity Moment, are generally easier to incorporate into daytime routines. Sweet, spicy compositions like Lattafa Khamrah suit those who prefer warmth and richness. Oud-focused fragrances such as Shaghaf Oud offer a more traditional oriental direction.

Understand concentration and longevity. All four selections are eau de parfums, but that label alone cannot tell you exactly how long a scent will last. Fragrance composition, skin chemistry, application and surrounding conditions influence the experience.

Consider the UAE climate. During hotter months, lighter application may be more comfortable, particularly with rich sweet or oud-based perfumes. A fragrance suited to an evening event may feel more noticeable during an outdoor afternoon.

Store perfume in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and excessive heat. Afnan specifically recommends these conditions for maintaining its fragrances.

Which perfume should you buy?

Lattafa Yara Eau de Parfum is our best overall pick among these popular fragrances. Its blend of tropical fruits, delicate florals and creamy vanilla gives it a sweet, feminine character that works particularly well for everyday wear. For UAE shoppers who enjoy soft, gourmand fragrances, Yara is an appealing choice for casual outings, daytime gatherings and relaxed evenings.

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment is a good alternative for those who prefer a fresher fruity floral fragrance with a gentle musky finish. Its understated character makes it suitable for workdays and daytime occasions.

Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud is better suited to fragrance enthusiasts who appreciate rich oriental compositions, combining oud, saffron, rose and vanilla for a more pronounced evening scent.

Afnan 9PM Rebel offers a modern alternative, blending pineapple, green apple and warm woody notes with caramel. It is particularly appealing for those who enjoy fruity fragrances with a richer finish.

Ultimately, Lattafa Yara takes our top spot for its approachable sweetness and versatility, making it a strong starting point for anyone searching for a new everyday signature scent.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

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