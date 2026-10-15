Best new perfumes of 2026: 8 fragrances making a splash this season

From richer classics to bold new scents, these are the fragrance launches to watch
The most interesting launches this season are not just newcomers but the returns. Houses are looking to their own archives, concentrating what already works and, in several cases, turning towards oud.
Dior's Sauvage enters a new chapter. Composed by Francis Kurkdjian, the Extrait introduces oud to the fragrance for the first time, lending an icon a deeper and more intense register.
Guerlain reaches back more than a century to one of its historic signatures. This Eau de Parfum reinterprets the original for a contemporary setting without severing its roots.
The house has built its reputation on a signature vanilla, and Althaïr Exclusif gives it new dimension. Amaretto and saffron lend a warm, layered complexity, while woods anchor the composition from beneath.
Where Dior's oud arrives as a first, Initio treats the note as a study in contrast. Luminous bergamot is set against precious woods, so a traditionally heavy ingredient is made to catch the light.
A beloved scent, newly concentrated. Crush Absolu gives Coco Mademoiselle a richer, fuller voice while leaving its character instantly recognisable.
A debut. This is the house's first fragrance and its first signature scent, translating Max Mara's understated design language into perfume.
Paradoxe turns in a sweeter, fruitier direction. The identity of the original remains firmly intact, so this reads as a new facet rather than a departure.
Armani introduces a new masculine pillar, its first in two decades. I Will takes a darker course, pairing vanilla with woods and leather for a profile that is warm but unmistakably shadowed.