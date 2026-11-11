Amazon 11.11 ends soon: Last chance to grab deals on 5 popular perfumes before the sale ends

Five popular perfumes, one final chance to save before Amazon's 11.11 sale ends
Amazon UAE's 11.11 Singles Day sale is entering its final stretch, making 11 November a good time to check discounts on popular fragrances before the promotional window closes. If you're replacing an everyday perfume or buying gifts ahead of the festive season, five familiar names deserve a closer look. Rasasi Hawas for Him is our top pick, thanks to its distinctive combination of fresh fruit, aquatic notes and warm woods.
Also on the list are Hugo Boss Bottled, Calvin Klein CK One, Swiss Arabian Shaghaf and Davidoff Cool Water. Each offers a different scent profile, from clean citrus to richer oriental woods. With the sale approaching its end on 12 November, check the live product boxes for current offers, bottle sizes and availability before deciding.
Verdict: A lively, fruity aquatic fragrance with enough warmth and depth to work for both daytime plans and evenings out.
Rasasi Hawas for Him is an appealing option if you enjoy fresh fragrances but want something more distinctive than a straightforward citrus scent. According to Rasasi, it opens with apple, bergamot, lemon and cinnamon, combining juicy freshness with a noticeable spicy accent.
The heart introduces plum, orange blossom and cardamom, giving the composition a slightly sweeter character. As it settles, patchouli, grey amber, driftwood and musk provide a woody finish.
This combination makes Hawas particularly interesting for UAE shoppers looking for a versatile signature scent. The fruit and aquatic elements suit casual daytime wear, while the warmer base gives it an evening-friendly character.
Key specifications:
Concentration: Eau de Parfum
Size: 100ml
Fragrance family: Fruity, aquatic and woody
What we like:
Apple and citrus opening with a spicy cinnamon accent
Aquatic and fruity heart that gives the fragrance its identity
Warm woody base suited to different occasions
Best for: Men who prefer a fresh, noticeable fragrance with a warmer finish.
Verdict: A polished apple and cinnamon fragrance that makes a sensible choice for office wear, smart occasions and gifting.
Hugo Boss Bottled has a familiar, approachable scent profile built around fresh fruit, gentle spice and woods. Its appeal lies in how easily these notes fit into everyday routines without requiring a particular occasion.
According to Hugo Boss, the fragrance opens with fresh apple before developing a cinnamon heart. The woody base gives it a warmer character as the initial fruitiness fades.
That progression makes Boss Bottled especially suitable for someone who prefers traditional masculine fragrances with a little sweetness. It works well as a gift for a colleague, partner or family member whose fragrance preferences lean towards understated, classic scents.
The Eau de Toilette concentration also makes it a practical option for regular use. For anyone browsing the final 11.11 offers, this is one to compare carefully by bottle size.
Key specifications:
Concentration: Eau de Toilette
Size: 100ml
Fragrance profile: Fruity, spicy and woody
What we like:
Recognisable apple and cinnamon combination
Woody finish suited to smart occasions
Versatile scent profile for everyday wear
Best for: Office wear, gifting and men who prefer classic fragrances with gentle warmth.
Verdict: A clean, citrus-led unisex fragrance that is particularly appealing for everyday use and shared fragrance collections.
Calvin Klein CK One remains a familiar name among people who enjoy light, refreshing perfumes. Its unisex composition makes it an easy option for shoppers who prefer fragrances without a strongly masculine or feminine identity.
According to Calvin Klein, CK One combines green tea, papaya and bergamot in its opening. These notes give it a crisp, slightly fruity character. Nutmeg, violet, cardamom and rose add gentle complexity, while amber and musk create a soft base.
The overall impression is fresh rather than heavy, making CK One a natural choice for casual outings, daytime errands and everyday wear in the UAE.
Key specifications:
Concentration: Eau de Toilette
Size: 200ml
Fragrance family: Citrus and aromatic
Intended audience: Unisex
What we like:
Refreshing green tea and citrus character
Unisex composition suitable for sharing
Large bottle format for regular use
Best for: Everyday freshness, casual wear and anyone who enjoys light citrus fragrances.
Verdict: A woody, aromatic fragrance with aquatic touches, suited to anyone who prefers a warmer scent with a fresh opening.
Swiss Arabian Shaghaf for Men brings a different character to this selection. The UAE fragrance house describes it as an oriental woody composition, with lemon and lavender at the top.
These opening notes give Shaghaf a fresh, aromatic introduction. The heart develops through nutgrass and sea notes, adding an aquatic element before patchouli and amber emerge in the base.
The result is a fragrance that balances freshness with a deeper woody character. Swiss Arabian particularly recommends it for cooler months, making it an interesting option as the UAE moves towards its winter season.
Shaghaf is also worth considering if you're shopping for someone who enjoys Arabian fragrance brands but prefers a composition with familiar aromatic and aquatic elements.
Its 75ml Eau de Parfum format offers another option for shoppers comparing concentrations and bottle sizes during the 11.11 promotion.
Key specifications:
Concentration: Eau de Parfum
Size: 75ml
Fragrance family: Oriental and woody
What we like:
Fresh lavender and lemon opening
Aquatic heart balanced by amber and patchouli
Particularly suited to cooler-season wear
Best for: Fans of woody fragrances, evening wear and UAE winter gifting.
Verdict: A classic aquatic fragrance with mint, lavender and woods, ideal for shoppers who prefer a clean, refreshing scent.
Davidoff Cool Water has long been associated with fresh, ocean-inspired fragrances. Its recognisable aromatic character makes it particularly appealing for everyday use.
According to Davidoff, the Eau de Toilette opens with peppermint and lavender, creating a cool, herbal introduction. Oakmoss, geranium and sandalwood develop through the heart, while amber and musk give the base a softer, warmer finish.
Unlike sweeter fruity fragrances, Cool Water places greater emphasis on minty freshness and aromatic woods. This makes it a useful choice for someone who enjoys a traditional fresh masculine scent.
For UAE shoppers, its profile is especially appealing for daytime routines, casual outings and warmer weather. The 125ml bottle also makes sense for anyone planning to wear the fragrance regularly.
If you're considering Cool Water during Amazon's 11.11 sale, check the current offer against the bottle size and seller details before ordering.
Key specifications:
Concentration: Eau de Toilette
Size: 125ml
Fragrance family: Aquatic and aromatic
What we like:
Cooling peppermint and lavender opening
Familiar aquatic fragrance character
Woody and musky finish
Best for: Everyday wear, warm-weather use and fans of classic fresh fragrances.
With the promotional window approaching its end, focus on the details that actually affect your purchase rather than choosing solely by the advertised discount.
Start with fragrance concentration. Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette are different formulation categories. Eau de Parfum generally has a higher concentration of fragrance materials, although actual wear time depends on the individual composition, application and environment. Rasasi Hawas and Swiss Arabian Shaghaf are Eau de Parfums, while the other three featured fragrances are Eau de Toilettes.
Next, consider the scent profile. Fruity aquatic fragrances such as Hawas offer a different experience from the aromatic freshness of Davidoff Cool Water. Hugo Boss Bottled brings apple and cinnamon, while CK One focuses on citrus and green tea. Choose according to what you already enjoy wearing.
Finally, check bottle size and seller information. A larger bottle can be useful for a regular favourite, but compare the live price per millilitre rather than the headline discount alone. For UAE deliveries, review the seller, product variant, delivery estimate and applicable return conditions before checkout.
Rasasi Hawas for Him is our overall recommendation among these five fragrances. Its blend of fresh apple, citrus, aquatic notes and warm woods gives it a versatile character that works for different occasions. For someone buying one fragrance to use regularly, it offers an appealing balance of freshness and depth.
Hugo Boss Bottled is our choice for a classic, office-friendly scent, particularly if you're shopping for a gift. Calvin Klein CK One is well suited to everyday use and anyone who prefers a lighter unisex fragrance.
Swiss Arabian Shaghaf deserves attention if you enjoy woody compositions, especially as cooler weather approaches. Davidoff Cool Water remains a compelling option for those who favour minty, aromatic freshness.
With Amazon's 11.11 shopping window nearing its end, today is a sensible time to compare the live offers. Check the actual discount, selected size and seller before placing your order.
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