Amazon 11.11 ends soon: Last chance to grab deals on 5 popular perfumes before the sale ends

Also on the list are Hugo Boss Bottled, Calvin Klein CK One, Swiss Arabian Shaghaf and Davidoff Cool Water. Each offers a different scent profile, from clean citrus to richer oriental woods. With the sale approaching its end on 12 November, check the live product boxes for current offers, bottle sizes and availability before deciding.

Amazon UAE's 11.11 Singles Day sale is entering its final stretch, making 11 November a good time to check discounts on popular fragrances before the promotional window closes. If you're replacing an everyday perfume or buying gifts ahead of the festive season, five familiar names deserve a closer look. Rasasi Hawas for Him is our top pick, thanks to its distinctive combination of fresh fruit, aquatic notes and warm woods.

1. Rasasi Hawas for Him Eau de Parfum, 100ml

Best for: Men who prefer a fresh, noticeable fragrance with a warmer finish.

Aquatic and fruity heart that gives the fragrance its identity

What we like:

This combination makes Hawas particularly interesting for UAE shoppers looking for a versatile signature scent. The fruit and aquatic elements suit casual daytime wear, while the warmer base gives it an evening-friendly character.

The heart introduces plum, orange blossom and cardamom, giving the composition a slightly sweeter character. As it settles, patchouli, grey amber, driftwood and musk provide a woody finish.

Rasasi Hawas for Him is an appealing option if you enjoy fresh fragrances but want something more distinctive than a straightforward citrus scent. According to Rasasi, it opens with apple, bergamot, lemon and cinnamon, combining juicy freshness with a noticeable spicy accent.

Verdict: A lively, fruity aquatic fragrance with enough warmth and depth to work for both daytime plans and evenings out.

2. Hugo Boss Bottled Eau de Toilette

Best for: Office wear, gifting and men who prefer classic fragrances with gentle warmth.

What we like:

The Eau de Toilette concentration also makes it a practical option for regular use. For anyone browsing the final 11.11 offers, this is one to compare carefully by bottle size.

That progression makes Boss Bottled especially suitable for someone who prefers traditional masculine fragrances with a little sweetness. It works well as a gift for a colleague, partner or family member whose fragrance preferences lean towards understated, classic scents.

According to Hugo Boss, the fragrance opens with fresh apple before developing a cinnamon heart. The woody base gives it a warmer character as the initial fruitiness fades.

Hugo Boss Bottled has a familiar, approachable scent profile built around fresh fruit, gentle spice and woods. Its appeal lies in how easily these notes fit into everyday routines without requiring a particular occasion.

Verdict: A polished apple and cinnamon fragrance that makes a sensible choice for office wear, smart occasions and gifting.

3. Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette, 200ml

Best for: Everyday freshness, casual wear and anyone who enjoys light citrus fragrances.

What we like:

The overall impression is fresh rather than heavy, making CK One a natural choice for casual outings, daytime errands and everyday wear in the UAE.

According to Calvin Klein, CK One combines green tea, papaya and bergamot in its opening. These notes give it a crisp, slightly fruity character. Nutmeg, violet, cardamom and rose add gentle complexity, while amber and musk create a soft base.

Calvin Klein CK One remains a familiar name among people who enjoy light, refreshing perfumes. Its unisex composition makes it an easy option for shoppers who prefer fragrances without a strongly masculine or feminine identity.

Verdict: A clean, citrus-led unisex fragrance that is particularly appealing for everyday use and shared fragrance collections.

4. Swiss Arabian Shaghaf for Men Eau de Parfum, 75ml

Verdict: A woody, aromatic fragrance with aquatic touches, suited to anyone who prefers a warmer scent with a fresh opening.

Swiss Arabian Shaghaf for Men brings a different character to this selection. The UAE fragrance house describes it as an oriental woody composition, with lemon and lavender at the top.

These opening notes give Shaghaf a fresh, aromatic introduction. The heart develops through nutgrass and sea notes, adding an aquatic element before patchouli and amber emerge in the base.

The result is a fragrance that balances freshness with a deeper woody character. Swiss Arabian particularly recommends it for cooler months, making it an interesting option as the UAE moves towards its winter season.

Shaghaf is also worth considering if you're shopping for someone who enjoys Arabian fragrance brands but prefers a composition with familiar aromatic and aquatic elements.

Its 75ml Eau de Parfum format offers another option for shoppers comparing concentrations and bottle sizes during the 11.11 promotion.

Key specifications:

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Size: 75ml

Fragrance family: Oriental and woody

What we like:

Fresh lavender and lemon opening

Aquatic heart balanced by amber and patchouli

Particularly suited to cooler-season wear