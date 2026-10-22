4 Arabian-inspired fragrances to know

But smelling expensive does not necessarily mean choosing the strongest perfume. Some fragrances lean towards smoky woods and spice, while others soften their character with honey, citrus or florals. The right choice depends on your preferences and where you plan to wear it.

There is something unmistakably luxurious about Arabian-inspired fragrances. Rich oud, warm amber, saffron and soft florals create scents that feel distinctive without needing a designer label. For UAE shoppers looking to build a fragrance collection or find a thoughtful gift, Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud is our top pick, combining deep woody notes with rose, praline and vanilla for a particularly memorable finish.

1. Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud Eau de Parfum, best overall

Best for: Oud enthusiasts who appreciate sweeter fragrances and want a memorable scent for special occasions.

What we like:

Swiss Arabian recommends it for cooler seasons, which makes sense given the richness of its composition. For daytime wear, a restrained application is a sensible approach.

This makes it particularly suitable for dinner invitations, celebrations and cooler evenings in the UAE. Its unisex composition also makes it an interesting gifting option for someone who already enjoys oriental fragrances.

The combination creates a gourmand interpretation of Arabian perfumery. Rather than focusing exclusively on dry woods, Shaghaf Oud balances its darker notes with a distinctly sweet character.

Swiss Arabian's Shaghaf Oud is an excellent starting point if you enjoy fragrances with warmth and depth. According to the brand, it opens with saffron and oud before developing a heart of rose, praline and additional oud. Vanilla adds a creamy sweetness to the base.

Verdict: A rich, sweet oud fragrance that brings together saffron, rose and vanilla, making it particularly appealing for evenings and special occasions.

2. Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud Oud for Glory Eau de Parfum, best for woody oud lovers

Best for: People who prefer woody, spicy fragrances over sweet florals, especially for evening wear.

What we like:

Although Lattafa markets it as a unisex fragrance, the emphasis on spice and woods makes personal scent preference more important than gender.

Oud for Glory makes sense for evening gatherings, formal occasions and cooler weather. Its dark bottle also gives it a striking presentation for gifting, particularly if the recipient already enjoys intense oriental fragrances.

The overall composition is well suited to people who want oud to remain the main attraction rather than sharing the spotlight with pronounced dessert-like sweetness.

Saffron and nutmeg give the opening a warm, spicy character. Lavender provides an aromatic contrast, while the combination of oud and patchouli establishes the fragrance's woody identity.

Lattafa's Oud for Glory takes a different direction from the sweetness of Shaghaf Oud. The manufacturer's listing describes an opening of saffron, nutmeg and lavender, followed by oud and patchouli, with musk completing the base.

Verdict: A spice-led woody fragrance with oud at its centre, ideal for anyone who prefers a darker, more traditional oriental scent profile.

3. Ard Al Zaafaran Dirham Eau de Parfum, best for everyday freshness

Best for: People who prefer lighter fragrances for work and everyday activities.

What we like:

The scent profile is versatile enough to complement a daytime wardrobe without demanding a formal occasion.

It also provides a useful alternative for gifting when you know someone enjoys perfume but are unsure whether they appreciate pronounced oud or sweet gourmand fragrances.

That balance makes it an appealing option for daily routines, particularly office wear, daytime meetings and casual outings.

Unlike the more oud-centred fragrances in this selection, standard Dirham places greater emphasis on freshness and florals. Its woody base adds depth without making the composition primarily about oud.

Retail fragrance descriptions identify citrus and bergamot in the opening, complemented by aromatic cardamom. The heart introduces rose, jasmine and lavender, while sandalwood, cedar and vetiver provide a woody foundation.

For anyone who appreciates Arabian fragrance houses but prefers something lighter, standard Ard Al Zaafaran Dirham offers a different scent direction.

Verdict: A fresher interpretation of Middle Eastern perfumery, combining citrus, florals and gentle woods for an approachable everyday fragrance.

4. Bella Vita Luxury Honey Oud Eau de Parfum, best for sweet fragrance lovers

Verdict: A honey-led oud fragrance that blends fruity freshness, floral warmth and creamy base notes, making it an inviting option for those who enjoy sweeter perfumes.

Bella Vita Luxury's Honey Oud approaches Arabian-inspired perfumery through sweetness rather than intense woods.

According to the manufacturer, the fragrance opens with honey and bergamot. The citrus note brings brightness to the opening, while honey establishes the composition's warm, sweet personality.

The heart combines rose, oud and patchouli, introducing floral and woody depth. Vanilla, musk and amber complete the base, giving the fragrance a soft, rounded finish.

Compared with Lattafa Oud for Glory, Honey Oud places greater emphasis on sweetness, making it an appealing introduction for someone who is curious about oud but usually chooses vanilla or amber fragrances.

Its unisex positioning also broadens its gifting appeal. The scent profile works particularly well for dinners, celebrations and social occasions, although those who enjoy sweet fragrances may also appreciate it during the day.

Honey Oud is especially relevant for buyers looking for an oriental fragrance with a welcoming, gourmand character.

Key fragrance details:

Concentration: Eau de Parfum, 100ml

Top notes: Honey, bergamot

Heart notes: Rose, oud, patchouli

Base notes: Vanilla, musk, amber

What we like:

Honey and vanilla create an inviting sweetness

Oud adds depth to the floral composition

Versatile unisex gifting option