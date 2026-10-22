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4 Arabian-inspired fragrances to know

From rich oud to sweet florals, discover four scents that smell like luxury

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Gulf News
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Discover how Arabian-inspired fragrances blend rich oud, warm spices and elegant notes to create a luxurious scent experience.
Discover how Arabian-inspired fragrances blend rich oud, warm spices and elegant notes to create a luxurious scent experience.

There is something unmistakably luxurious about Arabian-inspired fragrances. Rich oud, warm amber, saffron and soft florals create scents that feel distinctive without needing a designer label. For UAE shoppers looking to build a fragrance collection or find a thoughtful gift, Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud is our top pick, combining deep woody notes with rose, praline and vanilla for a particularly memorable finish.

But smelling expensive does not necessarily mean choosing the strongest perfume. Some fragrances lean towards smoky woods and spice, while others soften their character with honey, citrus or florals. The right choice depends on your preferences and where you plan to wear it.

1. Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud Eau de Parfum, best overall

Verdict: A rich, sweet oud fragrance that brings together saffron, rose and vanilla, making it particularly appealing for evenings and special occasions.

Swiss Arabian's Shaghaf Oud is an excellent starting point if you enjoy fragrances with warmth and depth. According to the brand, it opens with saffron and oud before developing a heart of rose, praline and additional oud. Vanilla adds a creamy sweetness to the base.

The combination creates a gourmand interpretation of Arabian perfumery. Rather than focusing exclusively on dry woods, Shaghaf Oud balances its darker notes with a distinctly sweet character.

This makes it particularly suitable for dinner invitations, celebrations and cooler evenings in the UAE. Its unisex composition also makes it an interesting gifting option for someone who already enjoys oriental fragrances.

Swiss Arabian recommends it for cooler seasons, which makes sense given the richness of its composition. For daytime wear, a restrained application is a sensible approach.

Key fragrance details:

  • Concentration: Eau de Parfum, 75ml

  • Top notes: Saffron, oud

  • Heart notes: Rose, praline, oud

  • Base notes: Oud, vanilla

What we like:

  • Distinctive balance of woody and gourmand notes

  • Warm, elegant composition for evening occasions

  • Unisex fragrance with gifting appeal

Best for: Oud enthusiasts who appreciate sweeter fragrances and want a memorable scent for special occasions.

2. Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud Oud for Glory Eau de Parfum, best for woody oud lovers

Verdict: A spice-led woody fragrance with oud at its centre, ideal for anyone who prefers a darker, more traditional oriental scent profile.

Lattafa's Oud for Glory takes a different direction from the sweetness of Shaghaf Oud. The manufacturer's listing describes an opening of saffron, nutmeg and lavender, followed by oud and patchouli, with musk completing the base.

Saffron and nutmeg give the opening a warm, spicy character. Lavender provides an aromatic contrast, while the combination of oud and patchouli establishes the fragrance's woody identity.

The overall composition is well suited to people who want oud to remain the main attraction rather than sharing the spotlight with pronounced dessert-like sweetness.

Oud for Glory makes sense for evening gatherings, formal occasions and cooler weather. Its dark bottle also gives it a striking presentation for gifting, particularly if the recipient already enjoys intense oriental fragrances.

Although Lattafa markets it as a unisex fragrance, the emphasis on spice and woods makes personal scent preference more important than gender.

Key fragrance details:

  • Concentration: Eau de Parfum, 100ml

  • Top notes: Saffron, nutmeg, lavender

  • Heart notes: Oud, patchouli

  • Base notes: Oud, patchouli, musk

What we like:

  • Prominent woody oud composition

  • Warm spices add character

  • Suitable for formal evenings and oud enthusiasts

Best for: People who prefer woody, spicy fragrances over sweet florals, especially for evening wear.

3. Ard Al Zaafaran Dirham Eau de Parfum, best for everyday freshness

Verdict: A fresher interpretation of Middle Eastern perfumery, combining citrus, florals and gentle woods for an approachable everyday fragrance.

For anyone who appreciates Arabian fragrance houses but prefers something lighter, standard Ard Al Zaafaran Dirham offers a different scent direction.

Retail fragrance descriptions identify citrus and bergamot in the opening, complemented by aromatic cardamom. The heart introduces rose, jasmine and lavender, while sandalwood, cedar and vetiver provide a woody foundation.

Unlike the more oud-centred fragrances in this selection, standard Dirham places greater emphasis on freshness and florals. Its woody base adds depth without making the composition primarily about oud.

That balance makes it an appealing option for daily routines, particularly office wear, daytime meetings and casual outings.

It also provides a useful alternative for gifting when you know someone enjoys perfume but are unsure whether they appreciate pronounced oud or sweet gourmand fragrances.

The scent profile is versatile enough to complement a daytime wardrobe without demanding a formal occasion.

Key fragrance details:

  • Concentration: Eau de Parfum, 100ml

  • Opening notes: Citrus, bergamot, cardamom

  • Heart notes: Rose, jasmine, lavender

  • Base notes: Sandalwood, cedar, vetiver

What we like:

  • Fresh floral character for daytime use

  • Woody base adds depth

  • Approachable profile for everyday gifting

Best for: People who prefer lighter fragrances for work and everyday activities.

4. Bella Vita Luxury Honey Oud Eau de Parfum, best for sweet fragrance lovers

Verdict: A honey-led oud fragrance that blends fruity freshness, floral warmth and creamy base notes, making it an inviting option for those who enjoy sweeter perfumes.

Bella Vita Luxury's Honey Oud approaches Arabian-inspired perfumery through sweetness rather than intense woods.

According to the manufacturer, the fragrance opens with honey and bergamot. The citrus note brings brightness to the opening, while honey establishes the composition's warm, sweet personality.

The heart combines rose, oud and patchouli, introducing floral and woody depth. Vanilla, musk and amber complete the base, giving the fragrance a soft, rounded finish.

Compared with Lattafa Oud for Glory, Honey Oud places greater emphasis on sweetness, making it an appealing introduction for someone who is curious about oud but usually chooses vanilla or amber fragrances.

Its unisex positioning also broadens its gifting appeal. The scent profile works particularly well for dinners, celebrations and social occasions, although those who enjoy sweet fragrances may also appreciate it during the day.

Honey Oud is especially relevant for buyers looking for an oriental fragrance with a welcoming, gourmand character.

Key fragrance details:

  • Concentration: Eau de Parfum, 100ml

  • Top notes: Honey, bergamot

  • Heart notes: Rose, oud, patchouli

  • Base notes: Vanilla, musk, amber

What we like:

  • Honey and vanilla create an inviting sweetness

  • Oud adds depth to the floral composition

  • Versatile unisex gifting option

Best for: Anyone who enjoys sweet, warm fragrances and wants a softer introduction to oud.

What to look for when buying an Arabian-inspired perfume

Start with the fragrance notes. Oud perfumes vary considerably. If you prefer intense woody compositions, look for oud supported by patchouli, saffron or warm spices. Lattafa Oud for Glory follows this direction. If you enjoy sweeter scents, Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud combines oud with praline and vanilla, while Bella Vita Honey Oud introduces honey and amber.

Consider where you will wear it. Rich oud compositions are particularly appealing for evening occasions, while citrus and floral fragrances are often easier to incorporate into daytime routines. Standard Ard Al Zaafaran Dirham is an example of the latter. In the UAE's warmer months, applying a smaller amount of a rich perfume can help you adjust its presence to the setting.

Check the concentration and listing. All four fragrances reviewed here are presented as Eau de Parfum products. However, concentration alone does not establish how long a perfume will last. Ingredients, application and individual preference also influence the experience.

For UAE shoppers, it is sensible to check the exact bottle variant, seller details and return eligibility before ordering. This is particularly important when purchasing perfume as a gift.

Which Arabian-inspired fragrance should you choose?

If you want a fragrance that captures the richness of Arabian perfumery while retaining an appealing sweetness, Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud is our overall recommendation. Its combination of saffron, rose, praline, oud and vanilla gives it a distinctive identity, particularly for evening wear and special occasions.

For those who prefer woods and spices, Lattafa Oud for Glory offers a more oud-focused composition. Bella Vita Luxury Honey Oud is the alternative for anyone drawn to honey, vanilla and warm amber.

If your priority is daytime freshness, standard Ard Al Zaafaran Dirham offers a citrus-floral direction.

Ultimately, an expensive-smelling fragrance is about finding a composition that suits your preferences and the occasion, rather than relying on a designer label. For a rich, memorable introduction to sweet oud perfumery, Shaghaf Oud gets our vote.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

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