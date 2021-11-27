Flagging off the parade was Noor Daoud, the Middle East’s first female drift racer Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than 200 supercars, motorbikes and custom cars came together for the Dubai Supercar Parade on the final day of the inaugural #NoFilterDXB, held as part of the nation-wide celebrations for the 50th UAE National Day.

Flagging off the parade was Noor Daoud, the Middle East’s first female drift racer, before she jumped into a white Lamborghini Aventador to join the parade that took participants around the Dubai Harbour, JBR and JLT areas.

“I am very blessed, happy and grateful to be here. It is my first time to flag off a parade and it means so much that #NoFilterDXB had their trust in me. Dubai is well-known for luxurious supercars, but how they managed to line up this huge number of cars and bikes was unbelievable. You will never find this in any other country in the world,” said Daoud.

Local automobile clubs came out in their droves to support the parade, with a dozen owners from the Dodge Viper Club GTSs, SRTs, and GTS-Rs joining in, while the Porsche 9ers Club joined in with a series of 911s, GT3s and GT3Rs.

“We had over 30 of our members here for the Parade. I drove a 911.2 Turbo S and had my wife along for the ride. What #NoFilterDXB has done is amazing, bringing the city’s car community together outside in the beautiful November weather was so special. People were seeing cars they would never normally see; a Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 just crept by – it’s incredible and a bit surreal, even for us petrol heads,” said Adnan Malik, a British national who founded the “coffee and cars” focused 9ers in 2019.

With thousands of spectators lining the parade route to get up-close to the throng of super and high-performance cars by Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lambourgini, McLaren, Porsche, an eye-popping collection of motorbikes by Aprilla, BMW, Ducatti, Harley Davidson, Honda, Hyabusa, Indian Motorcycles, KTM, Motot Guzzi, MV, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, and Yamaha, were a hit with two-wheel fans.

“I love cars, but I am definitely a bike guy. I drove up from Abu Dhabi this morning to be here, we left at 6am, so it’s great to see a really diverse collection of the two-wheelers included,” said Rajiv Mukhi, a 32-year-old Indian national.