Elite Group Holding expands UAE footprint with multi-brand showrooms, service centres in Al Ain and Ajman

Showrooms in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah to follow expanding Elite Group Holding’s reach
Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner and official distributor of Jetour and SOUEAST in the UAE, has opened its first dedicated multi-brand showrooms in Al Ain and Ajman, marking a big step in the group’s continued expansion across the Emirates.
Designed to enhance accessibility and customer convenience, the two new showrooms strengthen Elite Group Holding’s growing network while introducing a modern multi-brand showroom concept that allows customers to explore two distinctive automotive brands in a single, premium environment. The Ajman showroom officially opened on February 10, followed by Al Ain on February 15, with celebratory opening events held at both locations.
Strategically located to serve emerging automotive hubs beyond Dubai, the Al Ain and Ajman showrooms reflect Elite Group Holding’s efforts to bring its portfolio closer to customers across the UAE. Each location is purpose-built to showcase the full Jetour and SOUEAST line-ups and is complemented by a fully equipped service centre, alongside dedicated brand consultants, customer lounges, and tailored sales services to ensure a seamless ownership journey. The Ajman showroom spans 2,100 sq m, while the Al Ain showroom covers 2,300 sq m.
The opening celebrations in both cities featured official ribbon-cutting ceremonies with representatives from Jetour and SOUEAST, and the parent company, Elite Group Holding, alongside live qanun music, gourmet canapés, and curated photo opportunities for guests and media.
“As customer expectations continue to evolve, demand is growing for automotive retail that feels accessible, experience-led, and offers greater choice and flexibility for customers to compare and explore,” said Haroon Hayat, Group CFO, Elite Group Holding. “Our expansion reflects that shift, allowing us to stay closer to our customers while strengthening the presence of both brands across key markets in the UAE. These new showrooms form part of a wider ecosystem designed to support long-term growth, deeper customer engagement, and our vision for building strong, future-ready automotive retail.”
SOUEAST recently celebrated its one-year launch anniversary and boasts a line-up of 5- and 7-seater luxury SUVs, with options ranging from petrol engines to PHEVs. Among the models on display is the newly launched SOUEAST S08DM, offering a glimpse into the brand’s next chapter. A 7-seater plug-in hybrid SUV, the S08DM combines dual-mode hybrid technology with 355 horsepower and 530Nm of torque, balancing efficiency with everyday performance. Built with families in mind, it brings together spacious comfort, refined quality, and features that cater to drivers seeking practicality without compromising on a premium lifestyle feel.
Also turning heads at the new showrooms is the Jetour G700, a bold statement in all-terrain performance and design. This premium off-road SUV delivers up to 904 PS of combined power and 1,135 Nm of torque, with a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 4.6 seconds and a total driving range of up to 1,000km. Engineered to handle both desert dunes and city streets with ease, the G700 pairs serious capability with a thoughtfully designed interior, featuring massage seats, advanced air filtration, a panoramic sunroof, and an immersive digital setup powered by a 35.4-inch display and an 18-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system.
The openings in Al Ain and Ajman mark the start of a broader phase of growth. With Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah set to follow, Elite Group Holding continues to shape a nationwide network that’s practical, flexible, and built for what’s next.
For more information, visit Elitegroupholding.com or call 800-5-Elite.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.