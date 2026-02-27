Elite Group Holding expands UAE footprint with multi-brand showrooms, service centres in Al Ain and Ajman

Multi-brand showrooms

SOUEAST recently celebrated its one-year launch anniversary and boasts a line-up of 5- and 7-seater luxury SUVs, with options ranging from petrol engines to PHEVs. Among the models on display is the newly launched SOUEAST S08DM, offering a glimpse into the brand’s next chapter. A 7-seater plug-in hybrid SUV, the S08DM combines dual-mode hybrid technology with 355 horsepower and 530Nm of torque, balancing efficiency with everyday performance. Built with families in mind, it brings together spacious comfort, refined quality, and features that cater to drivers seeking practicality without compromising on a premium lifestyle feel.

Also turning heads at the new showrooms is the Jetour G700, a bold statement in all-terrain performance and design. This premium off-road SUV delivers up to 904 PS of combined power and 1,135 Nm of torque, with a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 4.6 seconds and a total driving range of up to 1,000km. Engineered to handle both desert dunes and city streets with ease, the G700 pairs serious capability with a thoughtfully designed interior, featuring massage seats, advanced air filtration, a panoramic sunroof, and an immersive digital setup powered by a 35.4-inch display and an 18-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system.

The openings in Al Ain and Ajman mark the start of a broader phase of growth. With Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah set to follow, Elite Group Holding continues to shape a nationwide network that’s practical, flexible, and built for what’s next.

For more information, visit Elitegroupholding.com or call 800-5-Elite.