Shaikh Mansoor bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, took a tour of the show after inaugurating #NoFilterDXB. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Over the past few years, motor shows across the world had begun to seemingly lose their relevance. With lesser footfall, and increasingly lesser participation from the big names of the auto world, these erstwhile mammoth global event had already been reduced to pale shadows of their past glory when the pandemic set in. Now the disruption caused by Covid-19 and microchip shortage has accelerated this process forcing organisers to seek newer ways to showcase automobiles. #NoFilterDXB is Dubai’s answer to this post pandemic predicament. Positioned as an urban outdoor lifestyle event, the reimagined Dubai Motor Show was inaugurated today at Dubai Harbour by Shaikh Mansoor bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council. The event will be on until November 27. Being the first major international event at the city’s newest waterfront leisure destination, the motoring event will also serve as a lead-in to the UAE’s Golden Jubilee weekend.

Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Although it is a lifestyle event, organisers insist that automobiles are at the heart of #NoFilterDXB, with Gargash Motors marking the UAE’s 50th anniversary by launching the Mercedes-AMG G 63 UAE Golden Jubilee Edition - only 50 of the cars will ever be made. A special and first public unveiling by Bentley, presentation of the new Range Rover, the first major public appearance of the INEOS Grenadier in the Middle East are some of the attractions, along with the Dubai Supercar Parade taking place on Saturday, November 27th. The Parade will see many of the world’s most sought-after supercars roll through the streets of Dubai Harbour, JBR and JLT. Once back at Dubai Harbour, the cars will remain on display for public viewing at #NoFilterDXB.

The all-new Ineos Grenadier SUV will be one of the main attractions at the show Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

“We are evolving from the traditional Motor Shows format and taking #NoFilterDxb outdoors to be a completely experiential and immersive festival. We have curated experiences in motoring from drifting, bike stunts, buggy thrills to lifestyle Street Culture, Art, Fashion, Sports, Fitness and more to capture and reflect the attractive lifestyle of UAE. We have completely utilized all the space at Dubai Harbour for this commemorative edition of #NoFilterDxb as we promise an experience like no other. 80 per cent of the space is dedicated to interactive activations that audience can participate in”, said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Events Management, DWTC.

“As a luxury brand, we are delighted to collaborate with #NoFilterDxb to celebrate the Motoring Industry in this experiential festival and on a momentous occasion like the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and are excited to showcase some of the latest models from the brand,” said Ivo A. Kapitzki from Gargash Mercedes-Benz.

Some of the notable names taking part in this year’s show include Aston Martin, BMW, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Bentley, Nissan and Infiniti.