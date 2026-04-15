Toyota BZ4X: The bZ4X electric SUV is the first model of Toyota's recently-announced “bZ” series, which stands for “beyond zero,” or cars that exceed being “just zero-emission.” The bZ4X, set to go on sale globally by mid-2022, features a distinctive yolk that eliminates the need to change grip when steering and a system that charges the car's battery using solar power when it's stationary. Bloomberg