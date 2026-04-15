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Toyota bZ4X SUV jumps to No. 3 best-selling EV in the US

From laggard to leader: Toyota bZ4X rides brand strength to US EV podium finish

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
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Toyota BZ4X: The bZ4X electric SUV is the first model of Toyota's recently-announced “bZ” series, which stands for “beyond zero,” or cars that exceed being “just zero-emission.” The bZ4X, set to go on sale globally by mid-2022, features a distinctive yolk that eliminates the need to change grip when steering and a system that charges the car's battery using solar power when it's stationary.
Toyota BZ4X: The bZ4X electric SUV is the first model of Toyota's recently-announced “bZ” series, which stands for “beyond zero,” or cars that exceed being “just zero-emission.” The bZ4X, set to go on sale globally by mid-2022, features a distinctive yolk that eliminates the need to change grip when steering and a system that charges the car's battery using solar power when it's stationary.
Bloomberg

Toyota's updated bZ4X electric SUV has gained significant market momentum, becoming a top-selling EV in Japan and experiencing a 78.8% year-over-year sales surge in the US during Q1 2026, outperforming competitors like the Chevy Equinox EV, according to industry news site Electrek.

The remodeled bZ4X’s improved range and Toyota’s strong brand presence helped it lead.

The elecric SUV has accelerated to become the third best-selling EV in the US from January to March 2026, according to Electrek.

746 km
Range of the remodelled bZ4X on a Single charge (based on Japanese range test), launched in 2025.

Sales leader in Japan

In its home market in Japan, the Toyota bZ4X also led EV sales in the last quarter of 2025 (ctober-December 2025), marking a significant milestone for Toyota’s electrification efforts.

This followed a bZ4X remodel that saw its range extended to 746 km.

Rapid US growth

The bZ4X saw strong performance in the U.S. market, with sales crossing 10,000 units in Q1 2026, marking a 78.8% year-over-year growth.

Key Factors: The surge is attributed to improved range, a remodelled design, and incentives like free charging services, as per Japan Times.

While the bZ4X is growing in market share, the Toyota RAV4 (hybrid/plug-in hybrid) holds the title of best-selling SUV worldwide, not specifically the bZ4X electric model.

Toyota bZ4X: What to know

  • The bZ4X is a battery-electric compact crossover SUV

  • Toyota developed it with the e-TNGA platform, co-engineered with Subaru.

  • It forms part of Toyota's “beyond Zero” electrification strategy.

  • It has both front-wheel and all-wheel-drive variants.

  • It is Toyota’s first mass-market dedicated EV when it launched globally in 2022.

  • The 2025 refresh included improvements in battery performance, electric motors, and other mechanical systems

  • These enhancements increased efficiency and range compared with earlier versions.

Sales leader in Japan (Oct–Dec 2025)

The Toyota bZ4X was the top-selling electric vehicle in Japan during the October–December 2025 quarter, according to reports from the Japanese auto industry.

This marked a notable achievement for Toyota, historically dominated by hybrid vehicles, as the company’s first dedicated battery-electric SUV began gaining real traction in its home market.

What changed: Remodelled version

Toyota released a partially remodeled version of the bZ4X in 2025 that significantly improved its driving range.

The updated model offered up to approximately 746 km of range on a full charge under Japanese test conditions, making it one of the longest-range domestic EVs in the market at that time.

This extended range was a key factor in boosting consumer interest and sales because range anxiety has been a major barrier to EV adoption in Japan.

The new specs helped position the bZ4X competitively against other EVs and against Japan’s traditionally strong hybrid segment.

Why it sold well in Japan, US

Range boost: The longer driving range addressed a core consumer concern in EV buying decisions.

Brand strength: Toyota’s reputation for reliability and extensive dealer network helped convert traditional buyers to EVs.

Market context: As more EV manufacturers and buyers leaned toward electrification, having a competitive EV with familiar Toyota branding and performance gave the bZ4X an edge over rivals.

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