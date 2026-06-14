€463m Liberty Galati auction draws GCC interest in European steel giant

Romania’s largest integrated steel producer returns to market as Gulf investors eye access
Dubai: Investors from the Gulf are expected to join the bidding for one of Europe’s largest steelmaking assets after a Romanian court approved the relaunch of the sale process for Liberty Galati, Southeast Europe’s biggest integrated steel plant, with a starting price of €463 million ($535 million).
The auction, scheduled for June 19, covers both the Liberty Galati steelworks and the Liberty Tubular Products Galati pipe mill. The court-approved asset sale plan sets a minimum price of €463,012,174, making it one of the region’s most significant industrial transactions in recent years.
Located in eastern Romania, the Galati industrial platform spans 1,600 hectares and benefits from direct access to the Danube River and the Black Sea, giving it a strategic logistical advantage for regional and international trade. At full capacity, the facility can produce up to 3 million tonnes of steel annually and operates an integrated manufacturing chain, from raw material processing to finished steel products.
The plant supplies a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, shipbuilding, energy and defence, sectors that continue to attract investment amid growing demand for secure and diversified supply chains.
Market observers expect strong international interest in the auction, particularly from investors seeking established industrial assets within the European Union. Gulf investors are among those closely monitoring the process as regional investment strategies increasingly shift toward securing strategic manufacturing capacity alongside traditional financial returns.
“GCC investors are becoming far more strategic in how they look at industrial assets,” said Paul Dieter Cîrlănaru, CEO of CITR, the restructuring and insolvency firm overseeing the sale. “Financial return remains important, but investors are increasingly examining whether an asset gives them control over capacity and resilience in supply chains. Liberty Galati is exactly that kind of asset and we expect this auction to reflect that,” he added.
The sale comes at a time when the European steel market is benefiting from stronger trade protections. The European Union has tightened import restrictions, reduced steel import quotas and imposed duties of up to 50 per cent on volumes exceeding those limits. New traceability requirements are also increasing compliance costs for foreign producers, enhancing the competitiveness of steel manufactured within the bloc.
“Infrastructure timelines are never predictable, and investors know what it takes to build procurement relationships at this level,” Cîrlănaru said. “That is why a platform that already has them commands a different kind of attention.”
The asset sale is being managed by the CITR-Euro Insol consortium under court-approved restructuring procedures, with the auction expected to attract interest from strategic industrial players and investment groups from Europe, the Middle East and beyond.