Why Filipinos spent $110 million to subsidise gas guzzlers: If the Philippines invested $11 million in Tesla in 2015, here's how much it would be worth today

Filipino taxpayers' subsidy to ICE carmakers means money down the drain
With a stroke of a pen, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s veto of ₱4.32 billion ($72.85 million) for the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) programme (and its RACE successor) in the 2026 budget dealt a blow against wasteful spending.
The CARS/RACE scheme meant billions of pesos in Filipino taxpayers' money going into fossil-fuel assembly lines, benefiting foreign manufacturers and local buyers.
From 2016 to 2025, an estimated ₱6.525 billion ($110 million), formed part of the annual Philippine government budget that went to CARS/RACE.
These schemes trace their roots to the 1970s, with government incentives and direct subsidies to prop up certain carmakers, such as Toyota, Mitsubishi, Isuzu and Ford.
Apart from keeping token jobs and propping up certain car models, these programmes never produced a decent Philippine internal combustion engine (ICE)-based ecosystem.
Worse, it deprive the Philippines of a front seat in the EV revolution.
The CARS programme (created by Executive Order 182, in 2015) covers exactly 4 models, artificially propping up cheap sedans.
In theory, the carmakers were picked for local production, parts localisation (40-60%), and 200,000 unit targets (in the case of Toyota Vios) over 6 years ( with up to ₱9 billion in incentives per model).
CARS promised to prop up local auto manufacturing with performance-based fiscal support, targetting 200,000 units to lure investment, foster tech transfer, and create jobs.
RACE, its more flexible sibling, aimed for 100,000 ICE vehicles with up to 40% capital subsidies.
Following the budget cuts, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) President Masando Hashimoto lamented: “TMP made major investments to meet the target of 200,000 units of the Toyota Vios within the 6-year time frame... We believe it has been a win-win concept... sustained government support through industry development programs such as CARS is critically important for competitiveness as observed in the region.”
Win-win?
Hardly.
Toyota, a global giant that netted ¥4.79 trillion ($50.549 billion) in profits in FY 2025, has dominated the Philippine car scene since at least the 1970s.
Hashimoto's part in his speech is a PR spin at best, and a veiled threat at worst.
The result: Filipino taxpayers subsidising these carmaking giants (like Toyota) making entry-level Vios models artificially affordable — <₱1 million range — while distorting markets.
This kept gas-dependent ICE cars dominant in the Philippines, ignoring massive oil import bills (90% of needs) and pollution.
These scheme amounted to a bottomless money pit, and a vicious cycle of oil dependence>high fuel import costs>subsidies>pollution>delayed transition to renewables.
It deliberately kept the country backward when taxpayers money would have been better spent to prepare its industry for the future.
There's a more serious flipside: it starved EV rollout and innovation.
Even if just 10% of that $110 million (₱6.525 billion), or about $11 million, was invested in Tesla (in 2016 close at $14.89/share split-adjusted on January 4), it would have bought ~738,611 shares, worth $328.7 million today — a 30X increase.
Even if $11 million was spent to reskill Filipino auto workers and another $11 million to fund EV charging station network (which the government can later sell to private operators, as PPP), it would go a long way in electrifying land transport in the Asian country.
If $33 million was invested by Manila in Joby Aviation in January 2020, it would be worth a $99-million portfolio today, a 3X gain (even before Joby sells and flies its first electric commercial air taxis).
Which begs the question: Why did Toyota invest $800 million in Joby, when it expected Filipinos to subside the company every budget year through CARS/RACE?
An even wiser option: if part of that money was used to provide industrial support to process EV-critical minerals like nickel the country has in abundance, nickle ore mined in the Philippines are exported to processors in China and Indonesia, the Philippines would have also hit the "nickel-boom".
In practice, local ICE parts makers stayed stuck on outdated tech, with no self-driving solution in sight, amid decades-long wasteful protection.
ICE jobs will inevitably join Dodos. Contrast this with Asia's EV frontrunners. Vietnam exploded with VinFast EVs: sales hit 200,000 units in 2025, despite starting from scratch, with a $1.5-billion capital.
India slashed GST to 5% on EVs, aiming 30% penetration by 2030 via PLI schemes. Pakistan launched 50,000 EV units yearly with tax breaks.
That's to say nothing about China's BYD and CATL, which dominate globally, exporting affordable EVs to market where ICE cars are gasping for their last breath.
These nations bet on future-proof tech, luring FDI in batteries and charging centres — while the Philippines babysit 20th-century sedans, tinkering with Vios.
President Marcos Jr’s budget veto on CARS/RACE forces reality.
Toyota's "mutual trust" plea rings hollow — regional "competitiveness" means Thailand's EV hubs or Indonesia's nickel-powered giga-factories, not cheap-car subsidies.
Would President Marcos' veto on CARS/RACE unlock EV acceleration?
It's early days.
Policy is a massive economic and financial driver. Any country ramping up electric transport ecosystem makes absolute financial sense; doing otherwise spells doom.
A pivot to EVs would curb oil import bills, amounting to ₱1.2 trillion ($19.9 billion in 2024) in 2024 alone, the latest for which data is available.
EVs slash emissions, create skilled green jobs, and creates demand for the country's critical minerals (nickel, copper). The Philippines, too, has significant untapped reserves of rare earth minerals (REEs).
When policy aligns with global shifts, as proven by neighbours, getting stuck with the past is an unwise decision.
EVs already comprised 20% ASEAN car sales in 2025, Philippines at a measly 1%. EV push is an foreign direct investment (FDI) magnet and a win for energy security.
Filipinos deserve wheels for 2050, not 1980. Ditch the subsidies; embrace the charge. Message to the kings of ICE: adapt or fade into the sunset.
