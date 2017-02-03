Temperature dips as strong winds hit UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Temperature dips as strong winds hit UAE

Big events cancelled due to high winds, motorists cautioned as visibility drops to 100 meters in certain areas

  • A snowman in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.Image Credit: NCMS/Twitter/Screengrab
  • Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais mountain range blanketed by snow last year.Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
  • Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News
  • Tourists from China enjoy the cold weather at Abu Dhabi corniche on Friday.Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
 

Dubai: Motorists are being cautioned to drive carefully as visibility dips due to strong North-Westerly winds reaching up to 75-80 km/hr, kicking up blowing sand and dust over scattered areas and a cold snap that brought temperatures down to minus-2.2 Degrees in Jebel Jais, UAE's tallest peak.

The inclement weather affected a number of outdoor events in Dubai on Friday. The Global Village was closed on Friday while the Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament was also suspended due to high winds.

The RedFestDXB, the Middle East's biggest music festival, held at the Dubai Media City Ampitheatre, was also cancelled. 

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) warned reisdents as towering clouds brought rainfall and fresh winds to the Northern areas of the UAE.

 

 

Visibility in some areas has decreased to 100 meters, as sandstorms and strong winds hit the country, said a forecaster from NCMS.  

Temperatures across the country are reported to be between 12-17C, and are expected to drop in the evening.

“The beginning of snowfall over Jais mountain #NCMS station recorded 2.2 below zero at 9am,” NCMS tweeted. Police closed the road to Jebel Jais due to bad weather.

Long queues of traffic heading to Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

The NCMS has also reported heavier snowfall up to 10cm thick on the mountain tops of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, after temperatures reached sub-zero level on Friday morning.

Videos shared by NCMS showed a snowfall in portions of the mountaintops at around 11am on Friday morning as the temperature dropped to -2.2C at the weather station there at 9am.

The temperature on the mountaintops of Jabel Jais has seen a slight increase from -2.2C to -0.3C at 2pm, said the forecaster.  Temperatures in Mabrah Mountain are also reported to be -0.7C.

The NCMS is also warning residents to stay away from the sea, with waves reported to be as high as 15 feet. 

In pictures: rain hits across UAE

Strong winds are expected to decrease, and temperatures are expected to rise by Saturday evening, said the forecaster.

Friday morning

“The beginning of snowfall over Jais mountain #NCMS station recorded 2.2 below zero at 9am,” NCMS tweeted.  The cold air mass affecting the country this weekend is due to a low pressure in south of Iran extending to the UAE and north of Oman. This led to a significant drop in temperatures across the country.

The surrounding areas in Ras Al Khaimah is expected to have an average temperature of between 18 degree Celsius and 22C. The rest of the country will have below 20C on average.

Below freezing temperatures in Jebel Jais during cold snaps are a common occurrence in the country during winter.

The first heavy snowfall in living memory for residents was recorded on the mountain of Ra’alat Al Jais, also in Ras Al Khaimah in December 2004. It spanned an area of 1km.

In January 2012, it snowed again and in January 2009 the mountain had around 20cm of snow extending over 5km. The extreme cold spell brought the mercury down to -3°C on top of the Jebel Jais mountains.

A snowman on top of Jebel Jais. Thickness of the snow layer reached 10cm, states National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology.

Poor visibility on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway near Ghantoot.

Large number of people gather at Jebel Jais to witness the snowfall.

Members of the UAE Barq’s storm centre show the atmosphere on Jebel Jais.

Current condition over Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

Snowfall over the Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

Maps

enlarge map
Press Esc to close

More from Weather

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Maps

enlarge map
Press Esc to close

Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Also In Weather

Look: It's snowing in the UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa