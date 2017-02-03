Tiger Woods pulls out of Dubai Desert Classic after suffering from a back spasm

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tiger Woods pulls out of Dubai Desert Classic after suffering from a back spasm

Desert Classic suspended for the day due to high winds

Image Credit: AP
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, Tiger Woods reacts on hole 11th during the 1st round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai
 

Dubai: Tiger Woods has pulled out ahead of Friday’s second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club after suffering from a back spasm.

The 14-time Major winner and former World No. 1 shot five over par 77 in Thursday’s first round, leaving him tied for 124th in the leaderboard 12 strokes off leader Sergio Garcia. 

It was his worst score in Dubai in 29 rounds and left him on the verge of a first missed cut here in eight appearances.

This was only his third tournament back after a 15-month back injury lay-off.

His manager Mark Steinberg told press: “He felt OK coming off the golf course yesterday, he wasn’t in pain.

“But then his lower back went into spasm fairly late last night after dinner.

“He tried to work it out last night but didn’t really get it worked out.

“Then he had treatment on it starting pretty early this morning, for probably the past three hours, but he can’t get the spasm [out].

“He says it’s not the nerve pain that’s kept him out for so long, he says it’s a back spasm and he just can’t get it to calm down. So that’s where we are, he feels terrible.

“He wanted to be here, he wants to be here. He just feels terrible that he can’t finish it out today."

Desert Classic suspended due to high winds 

Play has been suspended for the day at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to high winds and will resume from 7.30am on Saturday morning.

South Africa’s George Coetzee was leading by a stroke at nine under par at the time of the suspension, which was around 2.30pm.

Coetzee, who was tied for second on 66 overnight, was three under through to the eighth hole with four birdies and a bogey before play was abandoned.

He had leapt ahead of overnight leader Sergio Garcia, who was one under through five, with two birdies and a bogey adding to his first round leading score of 65. 

Players who didn’t complete their second round on Friday – which is half the field – will come out early on Saturday to resume play from where they left off.

The cut will then be made upon completion of the second round before the third round starts as usual.   

More from Desert Classic

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGNSergio Garcia
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGNDubai Desert Classic

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolfDesert Classic

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Sergio Garcia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desert Classic

Sergio shines in the Dubai darkness

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 2, 2017


Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final first leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs FC Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips