RedfestDXB Day 1 review: Sean Paul and Daya offer a fun evening

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

RedfestDXB Day 1 review: Sean Paul and Daya offer a fun evening

Neither rain or wind shall ever keep Jamaican rapper from rocking the house, Dubai learns

  • Sean Paul performs live at the Red Fest 2017 on 2nd February, 2017.Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf NewsImage Credit:
  • Rain pours down in Dubai on 2nd February night 2017. People try not to get themselves wet at the Red Fest 2017Image Credit:
  • Daya performs live at the Red Fest 2017 on 2nd February, 2017.Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf NewsImage Credit:
Tabloid
 

The evening ended with shard-like wind, old favourites such as Usher’s Yeah, and bouncy feet and coordinated dancing for some — for others such as myself there was the hit-and-miss two-left-feet routine.

But let’s rewind.

When we arrived at the scene, RedfestDXB, the Middle East’s biggest music festival, was already in full swing even though the crowds that littered the entrance — a semi-circle of fans, some of whom had been waiting for two hours by 8pm — remained large.

Our tickets got us to the Lounge, an elevated area that was designed to entertain. There was the Tips and Toes station that would ensure your hair was perfectly coiffed and nails immaculately painted between acts for the girls and for men, a massage counter (where at one point a rotund man rested his girth, and eyes; I think I heard a snore).

Food and drink were served aplenty, and as we settled down for some musical treats by American singer Daya, whose performance was energetic and engaging, the sky began a flirty drizzle.

Paying it no heed, the singer played some covers such as Closer and ended her stint with a song off her own album, Still Look Pretty. She also had a message: love for all, no matter their religion, sexual orientation or colour of skin.

Daya paved the way for a fun evening.

Jamaican rapper Sean Paul got on stage (after a short on-the-spot contest by organisers that meant one lucky fan got to meet him), and he brought the party to Dubai with his trademark trippy singles.

He started his gig with Get Busy and went through a portfolio of hits that evoked nostalgia — remember 2014’s Bailando, 2012’s Got 2 Luv U, 2002’s Like Glue and 2005’s Temperature? — and offered new beats Cheap Thrills and Rockabye.

You could see the evolution of the artist at Redfest — often literally — as most songs were accompanied by their videos.

Soon Dubai Amphitheatre had turned into a rainfest as water rushed the venue. But Sean Paul hardly batted an eye as he walked to the edge of the stage, getting the audience jumping, pumping their fists in the air in defiance.

The vibe was infectious – and this was fortunate for swaying to the music kept our teeth from chattering.

Joined by two sensual dancers who never missed a beat, Sean Paul brought the house down.

When he left the stage about 40 minutes later, he left a vacuum.

Fortunately, UAE resident Jude McCalister stepped in to fill the short time between acts.

After her hip-hop filled song-and-dance number, G-Eazy sauntered onto the stage with a powerful message for Trump — no, it’s not PG enough for me to share the actual words, or song name — let’s just say, he raged against the new machine.

He did some new material, but he saved his best numbers for last: first came I Mean it and then Me, Myself and I.

Finally Thursday evening really took off — the rain had fizzled, the dancing shoes came out and DJ Dany Neville, armed with old club anthems, set out on his job for the evening: To turn Dubai Amphitheatre into the biggest club in the UAE. I think he succeeded.

Don’t miss it!

RedfestDXB is on tonight at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre with headliners Demi Lovato, Mike Posner and Tove Lo. For more visit redfestdxb.com.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Limo at Bab Al Qasr Abu Dhabi restaurant review

Leisure Gallery

Bull racing offers welcome distraction
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips