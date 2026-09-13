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Oman cracks down on unlicensed crypto mining, warns equipment suppliers

Sellers must verify buyers hold required licences before supplying mining equipment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Companies and individuals in Oman have been warned against selling or supplying cryptocurrency mining equipment to unlicensed operators, as authorities step up enforcement of regulations governing the sector. Photo for illustrative purposes only.
Companies and individuals in Oman have been warned against selling or supplying cryptocurrency mining equipment to unlicensed operators, as authorities step up enforcement of regulations governing the sector. Photo for illustrative purposes only.
AFP-DANIEL DUARTE

Dubai: Oman has warned companies and individuals against selling or supplying cryptocurrency mining equipment to unlicensed operators, as authorities step up enforcement of regulations governing the sector.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said it had detected cases in which cryptocurrency mining equipment was being sold or supplied to individuals and entities that had not obtained the licences, permits and approvals required to carry out mining activities.

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Under a notice issued by the ministry, sellers are prohibited from completing transactions involving cryptocurrency mining equipment unless the buyer is legally authorised to conduct such activities.

Suppliers must verify before completing any sale that the purchaser has secured all required licences, permits and approvals from the competent authorities, the ministry said.

The checks must establish that the buyer is legally eligible to undertake cryptocurrency mining activities in Oman.

The ministry warned companies and individuals involved in the sale or supply of such equipment that failure to comply could result in legal and administrative action under the laws and regulations in force in the Sultanate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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