Head to the supermarket to stock up for grocery essentials this weekend. In some good news, prices of most essential items have remained under control in Dubai. Picture used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Stock image

Dubai: It’s the weekend. Why not make some wholesome tomato soup or tomato sauce for your pasta or use the vegetable to make some salsa for tortilla chips? Get all the tomatoes you want since the price for 1kg has reduced from Dh4 to Dh3.7 on June 11.

Prices of your favourite fish varieties like salmon, hamour and shrimps have remained unchanged for days together. But if you are looking to make a curry with some king fish or seabass fish this weekend for guests and family, you will be disappointed to know that their prices have gone up in Dubai. The price for 1kg king fish has gone up to Dh57 compared to Dh54.9 on June 10.

Dh 57

Price of 1kg king fish in Dubai on June 11

Most families in Dubai are dealing with some form of pay cut owing to a change in their job circumstances post COVID-19. As a result, a stability in grocery expenses is always welcome news to households on a tight budget.

Prices of bananas too have gone up, so postpone plans to bake that banana cake by a few more days.

Prices of cucumbers have also seen an increase in Dubai. But all other vegetables remain in a stable price range. So, grab that grocery cart and explore those supermarket aisles for all your favourite food ingredients. You can cook up a storm this weekend.

These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.

You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.

