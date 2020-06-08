Dubai: Who doesn’t love some grilled salmon? Those of you who like salmon can head to the nearest supermarket today and fill up your grocery cart with this variety of fish. The price of salmon has reduced to Dh45.9 for 1kg.
With most families and individuals in Dubai cutting down on non-essential expenses, grocery shopping now accounts for a big chunk of family budgets. Most families still prefer to cook at home and cut down on eating at restaurants or ordering takeaways. As a result, any stability in grocery prices is always welcomed by households in Dubai.
Dh45.9
Minimum price for 1kg salmon in Dubai
All citrus fruit lovers will be disappointed to know that the price of oranges in Dubai has gone up from Dh3.5 for 1kg to Dh4 today.
However, if you are looking to make a salad, add generous helpings of cucumber as the price of this vegetable has dropped from Dh3.5 per kg to Dh2.9 today.
Prices of meat, fresh fruits, vegetables, pantry items, dairy products and other staples have remained stable for the past several days in Dubai.
These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.
You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.