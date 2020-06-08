Welcome news for many families and individuals who prefer to cook at home

Picture from pre-coronavirus time, used only for illustrative purpose. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Who doesn’t love some grilled salmon? Those of you who like salmon can head to the nearest supermarket today and fill up your grocery cart with this variety of fish. The price of salmon has reduced to Dh45.9 for 1kg.

With most families and individuals in Dubai cutting down on non-essential expenses, grocery shopping now accounts for a big chunk of family budgets. Most families still prefer to cook at home and cut down on eating at restaurants or ordering takeaways. As a result, any stability in grocery prices is always welcomed by households in Dubai.

Dh 45.9

Minimum price for 1kg salmon in Dubai

All citrus fruit lovers will be disappointed to know that the price of oranges in Dubai has gone up from Dh3.5 for 1kg to Dh4 today.

However, if you are looking to make a salad, add generous helpings of cucumber as the price of this vegetable has dropped from Dh3.5 per kg to Dh2.9 today.

Prices of meat, fresh fruits, vegetables, pantry items, dairy products and other staples have remained stable for the past several days in Dubai.

READ MORE A step-by-step guide on how you can file a consumer complaint including grocery prices in the UAE

These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.

You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.

The price of fresh milk in Dubai has remained unchanged in the past few days. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Add generous servings of extra virgin olive oil over your hummous as prices have remained stable. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

It's time to make some pulao since the price of basmati rice has remained unchanged for several weeks at a stretch. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

You can add some extra sugar in your coffee since prices have not spiralled out of control. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

If you love dates, indulge on them. Date prices have remained constant for a while. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Why not whip up some chicken biryani today? Chicken prices have stayed steady. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

After fluctuating for several days, fish prices in Dubai are now seeing some stability. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

If you love salmon, buy some today since prices have reduced marginally. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The prices of different varieties of beef in Dubai have remained steady for weeks at a stretch now. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Barbecue some meat this week as lamb prices have remained stable in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

If you fancy Arabic bread, buy them today. Bakery product prices are on a steady course. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Have your daily dose of apples since the fruit price is under check in Dubai for weeks together now. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Puree some tomatoes today or make a wholesome tomato soup. Prices of tomatoes are in a controlled range. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Stock up on some limes to make some lemon juice on a sweltering summer day. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

An essential item in COVID-19 times, the face mask has seen its prices kept under control now. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Consumers in Abu Dhabi can check grocery prices against a Price Monitor. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

There are channels for consumers to report price hikes in Sharjah. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Ajman and Fujairah have made provisions for consumers to report unfair price hikes. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives