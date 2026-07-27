Dubai: Wildfires continue to devastate southwestern France and central Spain, leaving a trail of destruction across communities and forests. In France, the massive blaze near Bordeaux has scorched around 42,000 hectares, destroying homes in areas including Lège-Cap-Ferret and forcing the evacuation of more than 220,000 people. Although firefighters have reduced the number of active hotspots, the fire remains under close watch amid fears that changing weather conditions could reignite its spread.

In Spain, wildfires have burned more than 77,000 hectares across the Madrid, Ávila and Toledo regions, with the largest damage reported in Ávila province. Images from Navaluenga show burnt-out homes, vehicles and blackened landscapes after flames swept through the area. Authorities warn that prolonged heat, drought and strong winds continue to fuel extreme fire behavior, while emergency crews remain deployed to protect lives, property and critical infrastructure.

Video: AFP