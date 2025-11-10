What can visitors expect at Belgrade Expo 2027?

In an exclusive interview, Dusan Borovcanin, Advisor to the CEO of EXPO 2027 ltd. Belgrade , explains to Gulf News readers how the global event offers an excellent chance to discover Belgrade’s unique mix of history, hospitality, gastronomy, and entrepreneurial spirit. Excerpts:

Expo 2027 Belgrade will mark the first time a World Expo is hosted in the Western Balkans, transforming Belgrade into a global stage for innovation, culture, and business exchange. Centred around the theme Play for Humanity: sport and music for all, the Expo will celebrate play as a force for creativity, collaboration, and progress. With over 125 countries expected to participate, the event will foster dialogue, showcase cultural and technological innovations, and provide new opportunities for trade and investment.

How will the theme Play for Humanity be brought to life across the Expo pavilions and events?

As we like to say, when people play together, they build the future together. The theme Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All will come alive through every pavilion, stage, and experience across the Expo site. Sport and music are universal languages that transcend borders, and at Expo 2027 they will be catalysts for dialogue, creativity, and innovation. Visitors will see how play inspires technology, urban development, and cultural exchange, whether through interactive exhibitions, live performances, or business forums. Each participating country will highlight its most treasured contributions through programs built on play, rhythm, and creativity. Every pavilion will tell its story of how humanity thrives when it embraces play as a source of inspiration and progress, creating memories that will last far beyond the 93 days of the Expo.

What steps are being taken to position Belgrade as a global hub for business and cultural exchange?

In business, location is destiny and Expo 2027 positions Belgrade at the very centre of global opportunity. Expo 2027 will transform Belgrade into the beating heart of global interaction, bringing together over 120 countries, thousands of companies, and millions of visitors in just three months. With 8,000 events, six thematic business forums, and a cutting-edge AI-powered B2B platform, the city will serve as a meeting point where culture, commerce, and technology converge in real time. We are building infrastructure and venues that will remain permanent assets, ensuring Belgrade is prepared to host major international gatherings long after 2027. This transformation means that the Expo is not only an event but also an engine for Belgrade’s future development. The result is a city positioned as a crossroads of innovation, investment, and cultural diplomacy, a place where lasting connections will be forged between Serbia and the world.

How can companies and innovators from the Gulf region participate in or benefit from Expo 2027?