Economically, the UAE’s involvement shapes Serbia’s vision of Expo 2027 as a catalyst for transformative international investment. As Minister Siniša Mali has highlighted, the UAE’s success in turning Expo 2020 into an economic multiplier — boosting Serbia-UAE trade by over 20 per cent — sets a clear precedent. The UAE’s anticipated contributions to Expo 2027, as well as Serbia’s $18 billion in infrastructure projects including Expo legacy site, will inspire us to create a sustainable economic ecosystem that attracts global capital. Their expertise in smart cities and green technology, likely showcased in their pavilion, aligns with Serbia’s ambition to position itself as an innovation hub in the Balkans. By facilitating business forums and B2B connections during the Expo’s 93 days, the UAE helps Serbia envision a future where international cooperation drives growth in sectors like ICT, biotechnology, and tourism, reinforcing our role as a gateway to the 20-million-strong Western Balkans market. In conclusion, the UAE’s partnership in Expo 2027 is not only a cornerstone of Serbia’s vision for international cooperation but also a testament to our shared commitment to progress, innovation, and unity. As President Vučić has often stated, our collaboration with the UAE is a beacon of what nations can achieve together. Serbia looks forward to harnessing this synergy to make Expo 2027 a global celebration of humanity’s potential, with the UAE as a guiding partner.