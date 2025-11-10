The UAE at Expo 2027 Belgrade

Serbia and the UAE help build bridges to the future through Expo 2027 Belgrade
Expo 2027 Belgrade is also a story of deep friendship between Serbia and the UAE. Over the past decade, the UAE has emerged as one of Serbia’s key economic partners, reshaping Belgrade’s skyline, upgrading infrastructure, and fuelling growth in real estate, tourism, and energy. This partnership extends beyond investment, bringing Dubai’s globally acclaimed Expo 2020 expertise to Belgrade, ensuring operational excellence and a world-class visitor experience. Diplomatic and economic cooperation reflects a shared vision for innovation, culture, and progress, making the UAE’s presence at Expo 2027 not just symbolic but foundational to the event’s success.
In an exclusive interview, Marko Đurić, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, outlines broad strokes of alignment between two dynamic nations and how EXPO 2027 Belgrade hopes to make these unique bilateral ties between Serbia and the UAE even stronger. Excerpts:
As Serbia remains steadfastly committed to strengthening the bonds of friendship with the UAE, Expo 2027 Belgrade, under the inspiring theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All," presents an exceptional opportunity to further enhance our diplomatic and economic ties. Drawing inspiration from the leadership of President Aleksandar Vučić and in the spirit of cooperation, I would like to outline the key ways in which this global event will deepen our partnership.
Diplomatic relations between Serbia and the UAE were officially established in 2007, but regardless of the fact that it is not a long period, our cooperation is very intensive and good, comprehensive and dynamic. From agriculture, through the "Belgrade Waterfront" project, to cooperation in the field of high technologies and artificial intelligence. The friendship and depth of the relationship are especially evidenced by the numerous meetings of our President Aleksandar Vučić with the highest officials of the UAE, President His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his closest associates, as well as the working meetings of the ministerial delegations of the two countries.
Diplomatic strengthening
Expo 2027 will serve as a vibrant platform for high-level international dialogue, bringing together over 125 countries, including the UAE, whose commitment to this event was reaffirmed during the recent visit of Shaikh Nahyan to Belgrade in July 2025, as warmly highlighted by President Vučić. The UAE’s National Day at the Expo, featuring cultural showcases such as traditional Emirati music or sports events, will provide opportunities for direct engagement between our leaders, further solidifying the friendship between our peoples. As Minister Siniša Mali noted during the historic diplomatic conference in June 2025 - the largest of its kind in Serbia’s history - collaboration with UAE experts, such as those from Expo City Dubai, already demonstrates a shared vision for the event’s success. I anticipate that Expo 2027 will further strengthen our dialogue, potentially through new partnerships in cultural initiatives or joint projects under the United Nations framework, particularly in youth empowerment through sports. Moreover, this presents an opportunity for the UAE to support Serbia’s path toward European integration, a priority of utmost importance for our nation.
Economic cooperation
Economically, Expo 2027 brings investment in infrastructure and innovation, creating fertile ground for deepening economic collaboration with the UAE, as Minister Siniša Mali has consistently emphasised. The UAE, a key partner through projects like the Belgrade Waterfront, is well-positioned to further invest in Serbia, particularly in sectors such as information technology, biotechnology, and agriculture. The Emirati pavilion at the Expo, expected to showcase innovations in sustainable energy and smart cities, will serve as a bridge connecting their companies with Serbian enterprises. President Vučić has underscored the significance of economic cooperation with the UAE, particularly in the context of the trade surge since 2021, with Expo 2020 in Dubai driving a trade increase of over 20 per cent. I expect a similar, if not greater, impact in 2027, through business forums during the Expo’s 93 days, which will facilitate new contracts in areas such as green energy, tourism, and infrastructure, including the multifunctional hub in Surčin. These projects will generate long-term economic benefits, positioning Serbia as a gateway for UAE investments in the Western Balkans’ 20-million-consumer market.
In the spirit of the vision articulated by President Vučić and Sheikh Nahyan, Expo 2027 is not merely an event but a bridge to a strategic alliance that will ensure prosperity for both nations. Serbia warmly invites our Emirati friends to join us in building a future grounded in innovation, friendship, and shared values.
The UAE, as a valued and strategic partner, plays a pivotal role in shaping Serbia’s vision for international cooperation through Expo 2027 in Belgrade. Inspired by the forward-looking leadership of President Aleksandar Vučić, I would like to highlight how the UAE’s involvement elevates our ambitions for global collaboration and mutual prosperity.
A model of global engagement
The UAE’s exemplary hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai serves as a benchmark for Serbia’s aspirations to make Expo 2027 a platform for inclusive international dialogue. As President Vučić emphasised during Shaikh Nahyan’s visit to Belgrade in July 2025, the UAE’s expertise in fostering global connectivity through mega-events is invaluable. Their participation in Expo 2027, including a pavilion expected to showcase cutting-edge innovations in sustainability and technology, provides Serbia with a model for engaging over 125 confirmed nations in meaningful exchanges. The UAE’s collaborative spirit, demonstrated through their contributions to the historic June 2025 diplomatic conference in Belgrade — where experts like those from Expo City Dubai shared insights — directly informs our approach to uniting diverse nations around shared goals. This partnership inspires Serbia to position Expo 2027 as a hub for cross-cultural understanding, fostering initiatives in youth empowerment and sports diplomacy, areas where the UAE has shown global leadership.
Catalysing multilateral cooperation
The UAE’s active role in Expo 2027 reinforces Serbia’s vision of building bridges between regions, particularly between the Western Balkans and the Global South. By leveraging the UAE’s extensive diplomatic network and its reputation as a mediator in international forums, Serbia aims to amplify its voice on global issues such as sustainable development and cultural exchange. The UAE’s commitment to the Expo, as noted by Minister Siniša Mali in discussions on bilateral trade growth, encourages Serbia to pursue cooperative frameworks that extend beyond the event itself. For instance, joint initiatives in education or renewable energy, sparked by Expo interactions, could align with Serbia’s EU accession goals while drawing on UAE’s expertise in fostering innovation-driven partnerships. The UAE’s presence ensures that Expo 2027 becomes a springboard for Serbia to engage with Gulf nations and beyond, creating a ripple effect of collaboration across continents.
Economic and innovative inspiration
Economically, the UAE’s involvement shapes Serbia’s vision of Expo 2027 as a catalyst for transformative international investment. As Minister Siniša Mali has highlighted, the UAE’s success in turning Expo 2020 into an economic multiplier — boosting Serbia-UAE trade by over 20 per cent — sets a clear precedent. The UAE’s anticipated contributions to Expo 2027, as well as Serbia’s $18 billion in infrastructure projects including Expo legacy site, will inspire us to create a sustainable economic ecosystem that attracts global capital. Their expertise in smart cities and green technology, likely showcased in their pavilion, aligns with Serbia’s ambition to position itself as an innovation hub in the Balkans. By facilitating business forums and B2B connections during the Expo’s 93 days, the UAE helps Serbia envision a future where international cooperation drives growth in sectors like ICT, biotechnology, and tourism, reinforcing our role as a gateway to the 20-million-strong Western Balkans market. In conclusion, the UAE’s partnership in Expo 2027 is not only a cornerstone of Serbia’s vision for international cooperation but also a testament to our shared commitment to progress, innovation, and unity. As President Vučić has often stated, our collaboration with the UAE is a beacon of what nations can achieve together. Serbia looks forward to harnessing this synergy to make Expo 2027 a global celebration of humanity’s potential, with the UAE as a guiding partner.
In this exclusive interview, Danilo Jerinić, CEO of Expo 2027 ltd elaborates upon how the synergy and sharing of ideas was made possible.
Serbia and the UAE have a longstanding tradition of excellent diplomatic and economic relations, and it is a true honour to count such a successful nation among our closest partners. We cooperate in many fields, but preparing for Expo 2027 Belgrade is especially important. Dubai hosted a remarkable World Expo in 2021, which set new standards in planning, content, technology, and logistics. We are proud to learn from this experience.
Our team works closely with experts from Expo City Dubai, who share their knowledge generously. Thanks to their guidance, we are preparing carefully for May 15 to August 15, 2027, when the first International Exhibition in the Western Balkans will take place. Their advice helps us address every detail, so that our Expo will be remembered as a success.
We also look forward to welcoming the UAE to Expo 2027 and will do everything to provide our friends with the best possible conditions during their stay.
The UAE is one of the strategically important investors in Serbia, and we are proud that the centre of their activities in the region is here. Their business leaders know our country well, understand local conditions, and value our hospitality. Expo 2027 will be another catalyst for deepening these relations.
Economy will be a key part of the program, with 8,000 on-site events of all sorts, including 60+ specialised business gatherings and 125+ presentations of opportunities by participating countries. The Expo will host summits, thematic forums, and new platforms for global networking. We would be glad to see leading UAE companies expand their presence in Serbia or find new markets through Expo 2027.
Our Specialised Expo will be a global stage for innovation and a meeting point for the world. We believe the UAE will not only prepare a strong thematic program but also bring fresh economic momentum to Serbia – an opportunity we are ready to seize.
We caught up with Dušan Borovčanin, Advisor to the CEO of Expo 2027 ltd, as he summarised the knowledge transfer from Expo 2020 Dubai and the unique bilateral partnership.
When I went to Dubai to learn from the organisers of EXPO 2020, I was struck with how generous and open they were in sharing their experiences especially the level of details. I must admit I felt even bigger pressure after the visit because I realised the level of planning they undertook and how cautious they were on even the smallest details, caring about the visitor’s experience. I can proudly share, that we have received immense support in terms of the appropriate scale and organisational design of our team, project management, crowd modeling and operations. However, we gained more than that - we found partners eager to step in at every step of the way to make our project a success.
There are many ways in which we will showcase the UAE-Serbia partnerships. The major one I expect is for the celebration of the National day of the UAE during EXPO 2027 Belgrade. Basically, the entire EXPO 2027 will be a showcase because without the support of our friends from UAE, this event simply would not be as successful as we are sure it will be.
