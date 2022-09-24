Highlights
- Religious leaders of different faiths have proven that religion is a force for peace, says Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace.
- First Multi-Religious Peace Roundtable held in Japan.
Tokyo: Sheikh Abdullah Bin Bayyah, President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a symbol of peace and a shelter for good-doers through hosting and launching initiatives for peace, tolerance, co-existence and dialogues.
In his welcoming address at the First Multi-Religious Peace Roundtable, in Tokyo, Japan, Bin Bayyah noted that the UAE was first country to establish a ministry of tolerance and co-existence and made the values of peace, harmony, negotiations and dialogue one of ''The 10 principles for the next 50 years''.
Religions for Peace International, the Asian Conference on Religions and Peace, and Religions for PeaceJapan hosted the first of a series of Peace Roundtables from 21-23 September.
Religion a force for peace
He added that efforts by religious leaders of different faiths have proven that religion is a force for peace.
He called on participants to continue searching for best ways to support religious leaders' efforts to come out with practical measures to implement noble values.
The objectives of the Peace Roundtables are:
- To highlight the roles of multi-religious leaders working in war-torn and humanitarian contexts, seeking to understand how diverse religious platforms already work in ongoing reconciliation efforts;
- To assess what the needs of different religious leaders are in a post-war context; and to share how multi-religious humanitarian efforts contribute to reconciliation and rebuilding of societies.