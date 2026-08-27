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Rare snowfall blankets western Bolivia, affects 26,000 families

Authorities are monitoring the situation as freezing temperatures continue

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Aymara indigenous people perform a ritual to thank 'Pachamama' (Mother Earth) after an unusual snowfall at the Northern Summit of La Paz, along the road to the Yungas, in La Paz department, Bolivia.
Aymara indigenous people perform a ritual to thank 'Pachamama' (Mother Earth) after an unusual snowfall at the Northern Summit of La Paz, along the road to the Yungas, in La Paz department, Bolivia.
AFP

An unusual spell of freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall in western Bolivia has affected more than 26,000 families across five regions, creating a weather emergency in more than 320 Andean communities.

The severe winter conditions have brought heavy snow to parts of the Andes and surrounding valleys, disrupting daily life and leaving communities struggling with the extreme weather. Mountain roads and local routes have also been affected, making travel and access more difficult in some areas.

Images from La Paz department showed mountains blanketed in snow following the unusual spell. The Northern Summit along the road to the Yungas was among the areas covered by heavy snowfall.

Authorities and local communities are monitoring the situation as freezing temperatures continue, with concerns over transport, livestock and the livelihoods of families living in the affected highland regions.

Photos: AFP

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