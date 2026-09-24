Rare desert bloom transforms Chile’s Atacama after heavy rains

The Atacama receives very little rainfall in a typical year
Northern Chile’s Atacama Desert, one of the driest places on Earth, has been transformed into a vibrant carpet of wildflowers following unusually heavy rains linked to El Niño conditions.
The rare phenomenon, known as a “flowering desert”, occurs when sufficient rainfall triggers dormant seeds buried beneath the desert soil to germinate. The landscape can suddenly burst into colour, with flowers appearing across vast stretches of the otherwise arid terrain.
The Atacama receives very little rainfall in a typical year, making such blooms an uncommon spectacle. When favourable weather conditions occur, however, native plants can respond rapidly, creating striking displays of pink, purple, yellow and white flowers.
The phenomenon attracts visitors, photographers and nature enthusiasts eager to witness the fleeting transformation. The blooms typically last only for a limited period, depending on subsequent rainfall and temperatures.
Video: AFP