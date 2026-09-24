GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Rare desert bloom transforms Chile’s Atacama after heavy rains

The Atacama receives very little rainfall in a typical year

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This aerial view shows patches of blooming wildflowers in the Atacama Desert near Copiapo, Chile.
This aerial view shows patches of blooming wildflowers in the Atacama Desert near Copiapo, Chile.
AFP

Northern Chile’s Atacama Desert, one of the driest places on Earth, has been transformed into a vibrant carpet of wildflowers following unusually heavy rains linked to El Niño conditions.

The rare phenomenon, known as a “flowering desert”, occurs when sufficient rainfall triggers dormant seeds buried beneath the desert soil to germinate. The landscape can suddenly burst into colour, with flowers appearing across vast stretches of the otherwise arid terrain.

The Atacama receives very little rainfall in a typical year, making such blooms an uncommon spectacle. When favourable weather conditions occur, however, native plants can respond rapidly, creating striking displays of pink, purple, yellow and white flowers.

The phenomenon attracts visitors, photographers and nature enthusiasts eager to witness the fleeting transformation. The blooms typically last only for a limited period, depending on subsequent rainfall and temperatures.

 Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Trip Habibi Tourism expands desert safari lineup

Trip Habibi Tourism expands desert safari lineup

3m read
Firefighters inspect the scene following a fire at a nursing home which has killed 16 people, in Pitrufquen, Araucania region, Chile on September 12, 2026.

Fire at nursing home in Chile kills 16

2m read
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, serves to Alejandro Tabilo, of Chile, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships.

US Open: Four talking points from Day 7

3m read
Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha poses during his presentation as new Colo Colo goalkeeper at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago on August 5, 2026.

Vozinha keeps clean sheet

2m read