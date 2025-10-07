Rare bloom turns Chile’s Atacama Desert into a sea of colour

Dubai: In a breathtaking natural spectacle, Chile’s Atacama Desert — one of the driest places on Earth — has burst into a riot of colour, blanketed with thousands of wildflowers after rare seasonal rains.

Known locally as the "desierto florido" or flowering desert, the phenomenon occurs only when a perfect balance of rainfall, humidity, and temperature awakens seeds that have lain dormant beneath the arid soil for years. This year, timely winter showers and mild spring weather have triggered the bloom, carpeting vast stretches of the desert with pink, violet, yellow, and white blossoms.