Muslim worshippers gather before the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca to attend the prayers of Eid al-Fitr. This Muslim holiday starts after the holy fasting month of Ramadan on May 2, 2022.
AFP
Muslim devotees pray on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Mohammed al-Amin mosque in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
AFP
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Pristina, Kosovo.
AFP
Muslim devotees pray on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, near the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on May 2, 2022.
AFP
Iraqi people eat "Geymar with Kahi" as a traditional breakfast on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq.
REUTERS
A child eats sweets as Muslim worshippers gather at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca to attend the prayers of Eid al-Fitr.
AFP
Muslims celebrate in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque after the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer, at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Old Jerusalem.
AFP
Residents wait outside the King Abdulaziz Mosque to perform Eid prayers, during Eid al-Fitr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
REUTERS
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan.
REUTERS
Bosnian Muslims offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer, in front of Gazi-Husref Bey's mosque in Sarajevo. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, end of daily fasting during holly month of Ramadan, as one of two most important holidays.
AFP
Kyrgyz Muslim worshippers pray in the centre of Bishkek on May 2, 2022, during the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr.
AFP
Kenyan Muslims stand for prayers outside Masjid As Salaam during the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Nairobi, Kenya.
AP
Men perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Mohammed Al-Amin Mosque in the Omani capital Muscat on the first day of the holiday marking the end of the fasting holy month of Ramadan on May 2, 2022.
AFP
Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Baiturrahman grand mosque in Banda Aceh.
AFP