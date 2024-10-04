According to the internet, Japan is the country that lives in the future thanks to its advanced technology. But did you know the country is also known to have the oldest hotel in the world? And not just the oldest, it also has the world’s second oldest hotel as well, located in Komatsu.

Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan, was established in the year 705AD, which now makes the hotel more than 1,300 years old. Passed down for 53 generations, this hotel is in Hayakawa, not very far from Mount Fuji.

According to American Cable News Network (CNN) Travel, legends say that it was the oldest son of a powerful aristocratic family that came upon the hot springs in the area. And soon a ryokan was established in the area. Ryokan or a traditional hot spring hotel was built there and was visited by different guests over the millennium, including famous leaders like the Tokugawas, who were a shogun family who ruled Japan for 400 years.

The hotel is known to have an onsen ryokan style to it. Onsen usually indicates a place where a hot spring is present, and ryokan is a traditional style of Japanese accommodation or a kind of hot spring hotel.

The oldest son of Fujiwara no Kamatari, Fujiwara Mahito, then built a traditional ryokan hotel, which has been undergoing several modifications over the millennium. Ryokans were well-known in Japan, unlike in other countries. But it wasn’t until the year 2011, where everything changed for the hot spring hotel, Nishiyama.

In 2011, the hotel was recognised by The Guinness World Records as the oldest hotel in the world. It was because of this recognition; the hotel now works to accommodate tourists all the while staying true to its traditional roots.

According to America travel magazine, Travel + Leisure, the hotel provides its tourists an immersive cultural experience in a Japanese lifestyle.

The hotel has 30 rooms with tatami floors, futon beds, hot springs and Yutaka or lounge clothes as well. The hotel, founded by Mahito, has traditional Japanese décor, despite undergoing several changes over the years to accommodate its visitors.

But there’s one thing that hasn’t changed the hotel, its main attractions, the hot springs, and the view that leaves visitors mesmerised.

However, the travel to the oldest hotel in the world, is a little time consuming. Visitors must travel from Tokyo to Minobu by train, for four hours. From Minobu, they must take an additional hour-long journey via a shuttle vehicle provided by the hotel, to reach their destination, the world’s oldest hotel.