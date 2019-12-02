Abu Dhabi: At the season-ending Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday night, RM Sotheby’s made history with the first-ever international collector car auction to be hosted in the Emirate.

Collectors, enthusiasts and F1 fans alike filled the starting grid at Yas Marina Circuit. In collaboration with F1, Sotheby’s presented an exceptional line-up of 40 blue-chip collector cars, ranging from victorious Grand Prix racing machines to iconic sports cars.

Former F1 driver Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning 2002 Ferrari F2002, which secured the German his fifth Drivers’ World Championship title sold for $6,643,750, making it the second most valuable Formula 1 car ever sold at auction, second only to the Schumacher Ferrari F2001 which Sotheby’s sold for $7,500,000 in 2017.